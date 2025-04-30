Waubonsie boys volleyball improves to 4-0 in DVC with win over Neuqua

Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball travels to DVC rival Neuqua Valley for a conference matchup. So far this season, Neuqua Valley has a 15-5 record while starting the year 1-1 in DVC action. Waubonsie Valley is 9-11 overall, but is off to a hot start at 3-0 in DVC play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors hold off the Wildcats in a close first set

The Warriors look to get things started as Michael Johnson goes on the attack, but the Wildcats keep the volley going. The Warriors get the block on the Wildcats however the Wildcats keep in play until Waubonsie’s Petari Ivanov gets another block for the first score of the game.

The Cats keep the ball in play after the Waubonsie kill attempt. Vishwak Naramreddy sets up Chase Marston who gets just enough on his shot to get through the block to tie the game up at 2-2.

Moments later, after the Warrior serve, Waubonsie gets not one, but two blocks on this possession to go up 5-3. Harish Krishman is involved in both blocks for the visitors.

Colin Loehrke serves for the blue and gold. Loehrke’s ace results in the quick points for the Cats as they trail 8-6.

Early on, neither team is able to establish a lead larger than two points. Keeping that trend going, Dhruva Jasti assists Blake Thompson who gets the spike for the score to tie the game at 10.

Nearing the end of the first set, both teams keep going back and forth to keep the ball within play. Johnson puts an end to the back and forth as he taps it over the Neuqua front line for the score. Waubonsie goes on to win the first set 25-22.

Waubonsie boys volleyball takes down Neuqua for another DVC win

At the beginning of the second set, Naramreddy starts with a strong serve, resulting in a quick point for the Wildcats.

The Cats keep the play alive after the block as they return it to the Warriors. Loehrke sets the ball over to Ajay Kollur for the point for the green and gold as they lead 6-5.

Moments later, Neuqua looks to regain momentum as Noah Cullen goes on the attack; however, Waubonsie is able to keep the play going. Namreddy goes up high for the kill as Neuqua trails 8-6.

Tied at 10-10 later in the set, Dean Javier dives to the ground and gets just enough on it to keep it in play for the Wildcats as he sends it over the net. Kollur gets just enough on his shot despite the Wildcat’s block attempt to secure the point for the Warriors. Waubonsie leads 11-10.

The green and gold look to break the tie as Ivanov goes up for the spike, which the Wildcats are unable to return. A team high eight kills for Ivanov. Waubonsie leads 12-11.

Nearing the end of the second set, Michael Johnson and Soham Dongre get the block on the Wildcat kill attempt for the score.

Following a Neuqua service error, Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball wins both sets 25-22 as they move to 4-0 in the DVC after the two-set victory against Neuqua Valley.