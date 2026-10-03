Waubonsie football holds off Metea Valley for a 17-7 Eola Bowl win

With the postseason on the horizon, Friday night football is back in action at Metea Valley on Senior Night for the school’s fall athletes. The Mustangs are ready for an Eola road showdown against Waubonsie Valley, with both teams hoping to put an end to two-game losing streaks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Midway through the first quarter, Waubonsie Valley quarterback Nolan Alberson scrambles to the 48-yard line, picking up a first down.

The Warriors continue to move the ball, this time from running back John Hung, who moves the chains for Waubonsie. But the drive stalls as the opening quarter ends with nothing in the scoring columns.

Waubonsie gets on the board first

The Mustangs have the ball facing fourth down. Quarterback Iggy Amorrortu throws a long pass intended for Marcus Sewart in the end zone, only for the ball to be broken up by Waubonsie’s Tyler Maples. Waubonsie Valley gets the ball back.

Near the 40-yard line, Alberson throws a long pass to his receiver Derrick Fife, picking up a first down as the visitors approach the red zone.

With seconds remaining in the 2nd quarter, Matthew Rodriguez attempts the field goal, and he connects, putting Waubonsie in front 3-0 at the halftime break.

Amorrortu uses his legs to put the Mustangs in front

The third quarter is underway with Metea on the 45-yard line. Iggy Amorrortu gets to work right away, running up towards his left. He takes off down the sidelines and picks up a great downfield block as he races into the end zone. The Mustangs take a 7-3 lead after the big touchdown run.

Waubonsie moves the ball inside the Mustang ten-yard line. Nolan Alberson looks for Aaron Williams, but the pass gets knocked away by defensive back Ryan Lozowski.

But a few plays later, Nolan Alberson gets the shotgun snap and follows his blockers to the right side and into the end zone. The Warriors respond, and it’s 10-7 Waubonsie Valley.

Late in the third, Nolan Alberson looks to add to the Waubonsie lead, but his pass is snatched out of the air by Khamari Rodgers for a Metea interception. A big play to keep things a three-point game.

The Warriors put the clamps on Metea to win the Eola Bowl trophy

The Waubonsie defense stands tall and gets the ball back. In the fourth quarter, Alberson hands off the ball to John Hung, who plows his way through the left side and into the end zone for a touchdown. That extends the Waubonsie lead to 17-7.

Metea looks to get a drive going to get back in the game. Iggy Amorrortu throws a pass to Marcus Sewart, but it bounces into the air, and Chris Williams makes the diving interception. Waubonsie Valley closes things out for a 17-7 victory over Metea, earning the Eola Bowl trophy. A big win for the Warriors, who keep their playoff hopes alive by improving to 3-4 on the year.

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