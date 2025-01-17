Waubonsie girls basketball erases 16 point deficit against Naperville Central

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball travels to Naperville Central for a DVC matchup. The Redhawks celebrate Teacher Appreciation Night, as players honor their favorite teachers who have impacted their high school journey. The Warriors have won six in a row and are 4-0 in conference play, while the Redhawks have won back-to-back games and are 3-1 in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central girls basketball jumps in front 20-4

The Redhawks get off to a good start with some solid passing. Tessa Williams goes for three and she hits the trifecta. Naperville Central takes a 6-0 lead over Waubonsie.

Warriors miss their shot and Williams gets the rebound. She connects with Erin Hackett, who drains the three for the red and white. Naperville Central is cruising and now leads 11-2.

The Redhawk offense is on a roll as Emily Moran dishes it to Collette McInerney and she finds Hackett open. The Redhawk sharpshooter hits another three! Naperville Central closes out the first quarter with a 20-4 lead over top-ranked Waubonsie.

The Maya’s help the Warriors back into the DVC contest

The Warriors begin to fight their way back into this game. Maya Cobb finds Lily Newton and she buries the trey. WV trails 20-9.

Warriors are down by six as they inch closer in the second. Maya Pereda finds Cobb and she hits the jumper for the green and gold. WV trails 22-18 with under four minutes to go.

We are tied at 27 with under 30 seconds to go in the second quarter. Williams misses her shot but McInerney is there for the rebound and sinks the layup for Central. The Redhawks take a 29-27 lead into halftime.

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball begins to pull away from Naperville Central

The Warriors lead 32-29 early in the third as Hackett dribbles down the court to set up Williams. She drains the three just off the glass and in. We’re all tied at 32.

Danyella Mporokoso runs the break, and Cobb tips it to Arianna Garcia-Evans while falling for the layup. We go the other way as Central has possession. McInerney connects with Annabelle Kritzer who swings it to Williams for three. WV still leads 36-35.

The clock is running down in the third as Garcia-Evans decides to take this to the basket herself for the layup. WV is starting to pull away and leads 49-39 as we head into the fourth quarter.

Strong second half lifts Waubonsie Valley past Naperville Central

Redhawks continue to fight early on in the fourth quarter. Williams connects with Kritzer and she takes on two defenders, spins, and buries the two-pointer to keep Central. Central trails 53-45.

The green and gold with possession as Garcia-Evans passes it to Newton. The ball gets tipped but finds its way to Cobb and she buries the floater. WV extends its lead 58-45.

In the final moments of the game, the Warriors put it away with Garcia-Evans dishing it to Cobb and she buries the two-pointer to finish the night with 16 points. Waubonsie Valley girls basketball defeats Naperville Central 64-50, moving to 17-1 in the season, and extending their winning streak to seven games.