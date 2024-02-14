Waubonsie girls basketball pulls away from Oswego in the IHSA Regional Semifinals

Two-seeded Waubonsie Valley takes on 15-seeded Oswego in an IHSA Girls Basketball Regional Semifinal. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Oswego open the contest on a 7-0 run

The Panthers get out to a 7-0 run, and it starts with a Kendall Grant post-shot.

Then, moments later, an Ahlivia East layup, followed by a three from Kaelyn Stager gets Oswego off strong.

Following a Waubonsie Valley timeout, the scoring got going for the Warriors. Maya Cobb wrestles the ball away for a steal and score, and Arianna Garcia jumps the pass to make it back-to-back baskets .

Mengerink stays hot and hits another three, as the Panthers lead 13-7.

Cobb would answer with her own three the following possession. But, just before the end of the first quarter, East hits a three as Waubonsie leads 21-18.

Laub and Mporokoso help the Warriors take a strong lead

The Warriors flip the script in the second quarter and take full control, with back-to-back threes from Hannah Laub and Danyella Mporokoso. Just like that, WV leads 27-18.

The Warriors continue to add on, as Cobb goes on her own 7-0 run with a three and a couple of layups and grows the lead to 34-20.

Laub caps off the first half with a three as the Warriors lead 37-22.

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball advances to Regional Finals

Mengerink opens the second half with a three, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Warrior’s offense.

Possessions later, Laub finds Garcia under the basket for a two.

The offense for Waubonsie shows up in the second half as the Warriors take down the Panthers 67-43.

Waubonsie Valley basketball will play Downers Grove South on Thursday for the IHSA Regional Final.