Waubonsie girls basketball stays unbeaten with 70-25 win over Neuqua Valley

An offseason removed from the program's first State Semi-Final appearance, Waubonsie Valley girls basketball has not missed a beat and remains unbeaten. The Warriors stand at 8-0 with conference opponent Neuqua Valley visiting on Tuesday night. The Wildcats look to get revenge as last year's rivalry games were decided by 1 and 2 points, with both wins going to the Warriors.

Warriors score the first eight points against Neuqua

Neither team could get a bucket for the first 3 minutes. Maya Cobb looks to change that as she gets a steal and then goes coast to coast to lay it in for 2.

Waubonsie starts working against Neuqua’s zone defense. Cobb swings it over to Danyella Mporokoso who sets her feet and nails a three right in front of a Wildcat defender. 8-0 WV.

Neuqua’s halfcourt offense sees Nalia Clifford work a pick-and-roll with Michayla Stone. Stone finds Quinn Sigal under the basket, who dribbles once and puts it in for Neuqua’s first points.

Here is senior Lily Newton off a rebound. Newton stutters to pull the defender up before euro-stepping and splitting the Wildcats for a tough transition two. Waubonsie leads 22-7.

Neuqua tries to get the ball in the paint to their 6’2″ center, but Newton is right there to take the charge. The senior is getting it done on the defensive end too.

Waubonsie girls basketball beats Neuqua and remains unbeaten to open 2024-2025

Arianna Garcia-Evans and Newton go to work on the right side, Garcia drives and dishes it back to Newton who hits from downtown. Newton scored 13 points in the second quarter. 27-11 Waubonsie.

Neuqua gets it to Sigal in the paint this time, the sophomore goes up and under for the layup and the foul.

Newton gets a block on Stone and Waubonsie is running, Garcia-Evans dishes it to Mporokoso who hits another three. Mporokoso had 4 first half threes.

Here’s Mporokoso working on tough defense from Sigal, she flings it to Elliana Morris who wastes no time adding to Waubonsie’s lead. They take a 42-14 lead into halftime.

In the second half now, Mporokoso takes a one-on-one, and this step back is just perfect as she says good night to Neuqua. Waubonsie girls basketball wins 70-25 in a dominant effort to remain unbeaten.