Waubonsie girls golf defeats Metea to open the 2024 DVC season

We're back on the links for the Eola Road Rivalry, with Waubonsie Valley girls golf hosting Metea Valley at Springbrook Golf Course. It's both teams' first head-to-head matchup of the young season, and both look to finish the year with another top-three finish in the DVC. The Warriors also enter after a seventh-place finish in the state in 2023.

Waubonsie’s Hannah Lee and Metea’s Ellie Buckland open the round with pars at Springbrook Golf Course

On hole one, Hannah Lee of Waubonsie Valley finds herself just short of the green and is chipping for birdie. She rolls it up to about five feet away and then steps up, knocking down her putt for par.

Just a little further back from where Lee was, Mustang Ellie Buckland flops one right up to the pin. She has a tricky left-to-right putt for par, but stays composed and sinks it.

Par three action on holes four and seven – Ansley Ellis and Mina Shyam putt for birdie

Onto the par three fourth hole with Buckland. She has a long uphill putt for par. She drains it right off the pin.

Moving on to the seventh hole, and another par three, with Mustang Ansley Ellis. She sticks the green from the tee.

Ellis now attempts the birdie putt, and it has some good speed but it just misses. The Mustang would settle for a par and score a 47 on the day.

Waubonsie Valley’s Mina Shyam is now on the seventh tee, and she lands one below the pin. It’s a good look at birdie, but her putt is short of the cup and the Warrior settles for par. She would record the best round of the day at 36.

Waubonsie Valley girls golf takes care of Metea Valley in the DVC opener

On hole nine Hannah Lee is right in the middle of the fairway. She delivers a great approach shot, rolling one onto the green. She goes for birdie but the putt just doesn’t break. The Warrior taps in for par and wraps up the day with an overall score of 41.

Waubonsie Valley takes the DVC openers by a score of 168-199.

