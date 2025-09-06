Waubonsie girls golf wins by five strokes on a rainy afternoon against Naperville Central

It’s a rainy afternoon at Naperbrook Golf Course with Naperville Central Girls Golf hosting Waubonsie Valley. The Redhawks look to remain undefeated in conference action as both they and the Warriors are coming off DVC victories against Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley girls golf opens the day with a couple of pars on the first hole at Naperbrook Golf Course

Let’s get it going on hole one with Mina Shyam of Waubonsie Valley, who hits her second shot close to the flag, and it rolls out. On the birdie putt, Shyam’s effort is a little strong and to the left. She locks in for par and shows off a nice touch as the ball drops down the cup!

Keeping it with Waubonsie and now with Siya Sohal. She hits from the fairway, and her ball rolls nicely onto the back of the green, setting up a chance for birdie. She putts downhill, and it goes off the mark for a three. Sohal has a tester here, but she does well and sinks the putt for par!

Multiple pars on the fourth hole before Warrior Mina Shyam connects for birdie on hole six

Moving to the par three, fourth hole, with Waubonsie’s Hannah Lee putting for birdie. It’s good speed, but it lags off to the left. Lee goes for par, and it’s good for a score of three!

Same group, and it’s Naperville Central’s Ashika Patel putting from just on the green for birdie. It’s a solid effort, but it’s off the mark. Patel goes again, and she sinks it for par. She’d end the day with a 43.

Here’s Sohal of Waubonsie, hitting her tee shot, and it’s a great one! It lands short of the flag and rolls even closer to the pin. Her birdie putt just rolls a little left, but Sohal taps in a nice par and finishes with the second-best score of 42

Redhawk Mae Binkowski finds herself in the greenside bunker, but it’s no problem for the senior. She flushes one pure and gets some backspin on it for a nice look at saving par! The putt is a little downhill as Binkowski sends it, and rattles the ball home for a great score of three.

Alexa Miller putts for a birdie, and the ball rolls towards the cup before just pulling out to the left. Miller, like the rest, steps up and secures par on the next putt.

As the rain intensifies, so does the game of Shyam! The Warrior hits her second shot on the 6th hole and gets it to sit close to the flag. Shyam goes for a birdie and reads it well, dropping the ball right into the cup. She’d also record birdie on the par three eighth, and finished as the leading individual score with a 38.

Now it’s Central’s Erin Hackett chipping on the sixth hole. She lands it pin high, and the ball stops almost immediately with help from the puddles! Now, Hackett has to putt through the water, and she sinks it for par.

Alexa Miller nearly holes out for an eagle, and Waubonsie Valley sneaks by Naperville Central

The final hole of the day is the par four, ninth. Lee hits her second onto the front of the green. The Warrior putts for birdie and it looks online, but the ball tails off at the end. She still taps in a par.

Miller is now hitting for Central, and she dials in one of the best shots you’ll see! The ball lands a foot away and comes up inches short of an eagle! Miller loves it, and she looks to get a birdie. Her putt rattles down, and she laughs it off with her playing partners. Miller shoots a 43 for NC.

Warrior Ava Sheffler hit her second shot onto the back of the green and putts this one for birdie. The speed is good, and it’s got a chance, but the ball moves left towards the end. Ava Sheffler taps in the par.

Ending the rainy day with Redhawk Leil Ishikawa, hitting her second from the ninth hole fairway. It goes just short of the green, but sets up a good look for her next shot. The birdie would be off, and here she’s able to hit it home for par.

Both teams dealt with the rain all afternoon, and Waubonsie Valley girls golf comes away with a 172-177 victory over Naperville Central.