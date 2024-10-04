Waubonsie girls swimming celebrates Senior Night with a win over Naperville North

It’s senior night for Waubonsie Valley girls Swimming as they host Naperville North. The Warriors are coming back after finishing second in the Wildcat Championships. The Huskies come in after finishing fourth at the Rosary Invitational. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie girls swimming and Naperville North both pick up 200-yard event wins

We start with the 200-yard medley relay, which starts with a close start between the two schools. In the end, Waubonsie’s team in lane 5 of Bella Plude, Brooklyn Landtiser, Abbey Brown, and Calin Ball win over North’s Chloe Chen, Tasha Mantel, Sofia Oliveria, and Payton Schrier. The Warriors finish with a time of 1:53.27 just edging out the Huskie’s time of 1:53.45.

Going over to the 200-yard free, Naperville North establishes its lead as Mallika Putakham starts tied with Warrior Anna Honcharuk. The Huskie gets a significant lead in the race’s last leg, beating the Warriors with a time of 2:02.28, about 3 seconds faster than Honcharuk.

Diving into the ever-so-exciting 50-yard free, Ball takes an early lead for the green and gold. As the race rages on in the final stretch, she is neck and neck with the Warrior’s very own Malini Madiman and Chen for North. Ball finishes at 25.51 while Madiman finishes in second place at 25.79.

Huskies and Warriors end the night with some not-so-close finishes

Moving to the 100-yard breaststroke, the Huskie’s Tasha Mantel takes the lead and is able to maintain this lead over the Warriors. She finishes comfortably with a 4-second lead over Landtiser. Mantel finishes at 1:10.20.

At night’s end, we look towards the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Warriors establish the lead early in the race in lane 5, with Ball, Madiman, Aubrey Talaga, and Honcharuk taking the lead. As the race comes to a close, the Warriors finish first with a time of 3:48.79. The North top team of Chen, Jules Swatland, Abby Pobozny, and Mantel finishes at 3:55.21.

As the 400-yard wraps up, the event has come to a close, with the Warriors beating out the Huskies by the final score of 119 to 67.