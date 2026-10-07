Waubonsie girls volleyball rallies back in a thrilling win over Metea

Metea Valley girls volleyball players celebrate their teachers as the Mustangs host Waubonsie Valley. With the regular season winding down, both teams look to move up the conference standings before the playoffs. The Mustangs defeated Waubonsie to begin DVC play in September and look to bounce back after their loss to Lyons. On the other side of the net, the Warriors look to avoid the season sweep while picking up their first conference win of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Alexa Alvarado serves for the Warriors. The senior gives the Warriors a lead with the ace.

Tied at 4-4, the Mustang front line puts an end to the rally as Alana Schille and Raina Parekh get the block on Warrior Anna Axelsen.

Later on, the Mustangs find their rhythm as Rachel Keeler sets up Katie Wagner for the kill as Metea leads 12-8.

Trailing by five, the Warriors look to get back on track as Kenzie Black secures the point as Waubonsie looks for answers.

The Mustangs continue to dominate the opening set as Ishana Harish and Katie Wagner get the block on Waubonsie’s Kenzie Black. The Mustangs lead 18-11.

Metea cruises to a set one win

Late in the set, Metea’s Maya Urban passes to Alana Schille, who goes up for the kill for another black and gold point. Metea goes on to win the first set, 25-19.

Early in the second set, both teams rally back and forth until Warrior Belle Black puts an end to the rally with the point.

Kathryn Travis serves for Waubonsie. The Mustang front line continues to make plays on the defensive end as Raina Parekh and Allyse King get the block on Addy Candrian. The Mustangs lead 8-7.

Both teams continue to trade points as Warrior Addy Candrian sets up Kathryn Travis, who sneaks it over the net to knot the game at 13-13.

Trailing by two, Mustang Katie Wagner gets just enough on her serve to clear the net for the ace.

Warrior Zoe Kraslen rises up for the kill shot but is blocked by the Mustang front line. Katey Frazier keeps the play alive for the Mustangs as Rachel Keeler connects with Da’Miya Bettis for a kill shot to tie the game at 19.

Waubonsie responds with back-to-back points as Addy Candrian delivers with the ace to build the lead to 21-19.

Warriors remain alive, forcing a third set

It’s a match point for Waubonsie. The Warriors show off their passing as Aislee Morgan sets up Belle Black, who sets it over the net for the point. The Warriors stay alive to force a third set after their 25-21 win.

Metea Valley starts off the third set strong as Maya Urban picks up the ace to give the Mustangs an early 3-0 lead.

Aislee Morgan serves for the Warriors. Metea’s Katie Wagner looks to end the rally with the kill, but the Warriors keep the play alive as Addy Candrian passes to Belle Black, who secures the point for the Warriors.

Down by four, Waubonsie looks to cut into the deficit as Addy Candrian’s shot puts an end to the rally. Metea leads 8-5.

Moments later, the Mustangs respond with a big play of their own as Alana Schille continues her impressive night with the kill shot to bring the lead back up to four.

The Mustangs’ teamwork is on display as Rachel Keeler sets up Allyse King, who smacks the ball over the net, landing in the back row for the point. The Mustangs lead 15-12.

The Warriors need a spark as Alexa Alvarado serves for the Warriors. The Warriors look to set up Anna Axelsen, who delivers with the big-time shot for the point. The Mustangs lead 19-14.

Now trailing by one, the Warriors look to tie the game as both teams continue to rally. Warrior Addy Candrian sets up Belle Black for the game-tying score. A five-nothing run evens the third set.

Mustang Katie Wagner sends it over to Alana Schille as her shot goes above the Warriors’ heads and lands in play for the point. The Warriors still hold a narrow lead 22-21.

Waubonsie Valley completes the comeback for its first DVC win

Tied at 24-24, Waubonsie’s Zoe Kraslen rises up for the kill for the point to retake the lead, 25-24, as the visitors are on the verge of victory.

Match point for the Warriors. Addy Candrian puts the final stamp on the game with the ace to complete the comeback.

Waubonsie Valley secures its first conference win of the season with a thrilling three-set victory over Metea Valley: 25-21, 26-24.

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!