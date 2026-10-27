Waubonsie starts girls volleyball postseason with three-set thriller over Glenbard North

Postseason girls volleyball is in session as Waubonsie Valley begins the second season in the regional quarterfinals after a 7-27 regular season. However, the Warriors have reasons for optimism as they come in having won two out of their last three matches and hope to make it three against a Glenbard North squad that has lost three straight. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s 5-5 in the first set as GBN makes a great save to keep it alive, but Waubonsie and Ava Edozien get another chance, as Edozien flies in for the kill.

They are setting the tone to begin the new season. After the send-back, Aislee Morgan and Addi Candrian find Zoe Kraslen, who tallies another kill giving them a 15-9 lead.

More on display from the Warriors. Morgan and Alexa Alvarado team up on the digs that land in their favor for the point.

The deficit doesn’t bother GBN. The kills won’t work when Abby Graf decides to throw a block party.

The Panthers keep up the pace with Anya Hopkins, who makes the heads-up kill, and they’re back within striking distance at 21-18.

Warriors come out alive in set one

However, the Warriors remain in full control with set point coming up. Belle Black ends the first set with a kill, giving Waubonsie a 25-23 set-one win.

We are tied at 5 again, but it’s even no more due to another Edozien ace.

Glenbard North turns things around, with Lucy Perez getting an ace for the Panthers.

The Panthers catch fire and build a commanding lead. After avoiding the Warrior block, Gianna Gatses places her shot right in the corner to put the Panthers up 21-13.

The Warriors are down but not out. Nithya Basireddy gets a kill over the middle to spark momentum.

Glenbard North makes a statement to claim set two

However, it’s Glenbard North making a statement in set two. On the set point, Ema Karman delivers a kill to keep GBN’s season alive with a 25-16 set two win. It’s on to set three to decide which team will move on.

The Panthers continue to ride the momentum thanks to an ACE by Abby Graf to make it 5-0 to start the tiebreaking set.

The Warriors are eager to advance their season as well. Basireddy is in line for another kill that bounces off Panther defenders for a much-needed point.

The Panthers respond to the swing. Karman is on to serve; the Warriors can’t return it, and that gives the point to Glenbard North, who leads 18-12.

However, the Warriors want to show this match is far from over. Belle Black comes to the rescue for Waubonsie as her send-back can’t be returned by Panther defenders, and it’s a Warrior point.

Waubonsie rises from the dead to move on in the girls volleyball postseason

They come back from the dead to tie the set at 19 and now look to take the lead for the first time all set. Addi Candrian shows a two-handed send-back that gets down, and Waubonsie is in front 20-19.

The Warriors are now in full control, holding match point. Basireddy continues her assault at the net as she gets the set-sealing block, and that’s it. Waubonsie Valley goes on a 13-3 run to win the third set 25-21. The green and gold move on to the regional semis where they will face Glenbard West, the top seed in the sectional.

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!