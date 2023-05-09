Waubonsie Valley baseball comes from behind to beat Naperville North

It’s a cold May afternoon for some baseball. Waubonsie Valley hosts Naperville North as both teams look to close out the regular season on a high note. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

North starts off the first inning strong

Leading off for Naperville North is Tanner Mally who hits one down the third base line for a base hit.

Batting next for the Huskies is Cole Clemens but a wild pitch allows Mally to take home and open the scoring.

Next up for North is Jackson Prentice who chops one into the outfield bringing home Colin Lacey.

Waubonsie’s turn at the plate in the first with Ben Ford up to bat. He hits a pop fly to first base but a miscommunication from the Huskies lets the ball drop. Blake Pietryk scores and Josh Hung tries to score also but he’s tagged by Zach Bava.

The Huskies extend the lead in the second

Into the second inning now with Max Steele at the plate. He bunts as Jay Keeley collects and throws to third but Scott Walker beats the tag.

Zach Bava is next up who hits a skipper down the first base line. Walker and Tanner Mally scores putting North up 4-1.

Naperville North tacks on two more in the third

Sticking with the North bats in the third. Scott Walker hits a bouncer in the infield and an error lets Cole Clemons score and then sliding in after him is Jackson Prentice extending the lead to 6-1.

Waubonsie mounts a comeback in the fourth inning

Leading off for North in the fourth inning is Tanner Mally who hits for a single. Mally would get stranded on base but that is the senior’s 100th career hit making him only the 12th player in Naperville North history to hit 100.

Bottom of the fourth as Seth Nielson hits one over Mally allowing Josh Hung to score cutting the deficit to four.

Ryan Gustaitis batting now. He hits one to second base, Jay Keeley scores making it a three run game.

The Warriors arent slowing down. Hiroshy Wong hits a shot into the outfielf bringing home two more runners. All of a sudden its a one run game.

The Warriors win on a walkoff balk

Moving into the bottom of the seventh now. Josh Hung hits down the first baseline for a single.

Tying runner on third now. Ben Ford knocks one into the infield bringing home Mason Ringenbach tying the game at six.

Jay Keeley batting now as Jackson Prentice drops the ball on the mound the umps call a balk giving the Warriors the walkoff run. Waubonsie Valley comes from behind and wins this ballgame over Naperville North 7-6.

