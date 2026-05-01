Waubonsie Valley baseball sweeps Neuqua in rain-shortened game

With rain on the horizon, Waubonsie Valley baseball looks for a strong finish in its conference series against Neuqua by completing a sweep. The Wildcats look to get back in the win column after losing three out of their last four games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We go to the second, where Warrior pitcher Nathan Napolitano catches Malachi Sherman looking for strike three.

Warrior bats come to life in the second inning

At the bottom of the frame, Liam Edelman gets a base hit to center. He scores on a fielder’s choice to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

Up next is Scott Gillen, who rips a moonshot into right field. It lands in fair territory, so here comes Ryan Lucas to make it 2-0 Waubonsie.

Then Shane Torres takes note by also sending a hit into the outfield. Another run scores, and the Warriors lead 3-0 after two.

Emmitt Briner looks to help the Wildcats, but Ryan Lucas makes a nice spin and throws to Jake Quinn at first base for the out.

Quinn gets tested again. Nate Cerilli fields the ground throws to Quinn, who goes and makes the catch just in time to send the base runner back to the dugout.

Waubonsie Valley sweeps Neuqua in rain-shortened game

Back to Napolitano, who gets a swing and a miss to retire the side. The game ends after five innings due to rain, as the Warriors complete a series sweep over Neuqua with a 3-0 win.

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