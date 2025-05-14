Waubonsie Valley baseball takes a senior night win over Naperville Central

It’s Senior Night for Waubonsie Valley baseball as the Warriors honor their seniors before taking the field against Naperville Central. The Redhawks come in looking to even the series after losing game one the day prior. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

1-0 Waubonsie who take an early lead after a Hiroshy Wong RBI groundout as we head to the second inning with Ryan Lucas up to bat. He pokes a hit into right field for a single.

Connor Beren clears the bases for Waubonsie

The Warriors load up the bases and Connor Beren rips a liner to left field, and here come the base runners. Lucas, Nate Cerilli, and Seth Neilson are clear to head home, and it’s 5-0 Warriors thanks a bases clearing double from Beren.

Pitcher Nick Lambert takes advantage of the run support, getting a strikeout on Cooper Page.

Still 5-0 Waubonsie Valley but Troy Kashul starts the fourth inning for the Redhawks by reaching first base after the chopper leaves the infield.

Roan Orlanes takes the goose egg off the board for the Central offense

Ducks on the pond for Central and Roan Orlanes steps up with a base hit, and turning the corner to score for the Redhawks is Kashul and Grant Umbright. Central gets on board and back in the game, trailing 5-2.

Lambert cools off the Central bats with one of nine strikeouts in the game to end the threat.

In the bottom of the fourth, Shane Torres helps the Warriors with a fly ball that gets down and now the Warriors have ducks on the pond with Josh Hung coming to the plate.

Hung rips a line drive into left, and incoming is a sprinting Hiroshy Wong, who reached via walk, to make it a 6-2 ball game. The Warriors tally one more run later on an RBI groundout from Beren to lead 7-2 after five innings.

Central will not go away quietly because Grant Umbright drives in Michael Page who crosses the plate. The Redhawks add another run on an RBI groundout from Oranes. Two runs in the sixth inning has the Hawks trailing 7-4.

Waubonsie Valley takes home the Senior Night win

However, this game is all about the Warriors as Nate Cerilli scoops up the grounder and throws to Beren for the final out to end the ball game. Nick Lambert pitches a complete game as Waubonsie Valley picks up a Senior Night win 7-4 over Naperville Central.

