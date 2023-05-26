Waubonsie Valley baseball upsets Downers Grove South in regional semifinals

Postseason baseball is here as the 13-seed Waubonsie Valley faces fourth-seeded Downers Grove South in the regional semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley baseball lights up the scoreboard early

The Warriors get on the board early. With a runner already on third base, Waubonsie Valley’s Nick Martin capitalizes as Mustangs pitcher Brandon Howell throws a wild pitch. Martin crosses home plate to get the game’s first run.

Waubonsie keeps their momentum going as Hiroshy Wong connects, hitting a line drive to center field. He gets to first base and advances Martin to third.

Blake Pietryk steps up to the plate with two runners on base and rips this line drive over to left field. Pietryk bats in Martin and Wong to make it 3-0 in the top of the third inning.

The Warriors are getting it done on both sides of the mound. Mustangs Sam Erickson hits one out to left-center field, but Ben Ford is there to make the catch and close out the 6th inning.

The Mustangs try to create offense in the late innings

Downers Grove South creates some offense late in the seventh inning as Aaron Davis gets on base with a solid hit out to second base.

Jalen House is next to step up for the Mustangs as he hits one out to right field and advances Davis to third base.

The Mustangs get on the board as Will Potter connects, hitting a grounder out to left field, bringing in Davis to make it 3-1.

Waubonsie Valley holds on to win versus Downers Grove South

The Warriors hold off the Mustangs late as Owen Roberts catches Wyatt Wawro’s pop fly to end the game.

Waubonsie Valley beats Downers Grove South 3-1 and advances to the regional finals on Saturday against Oswego East.

