Waubonsie Valley baseball wins in extra innings against Metea Valley

Waubonsie Valley baseball hosts game one of a three-game series against Metea Valley. After last season’s sweep by Metea Valley the Warriors will look to bounce back. WV has started the season 4-2 while the Mustangs sit at 5-5 in the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley baseball gets out to a 1-0 lead against Metea

The Warriors get the first runner across home plate, Ben Ford’s dribbling ground ball to third base isn’t in time as he beats it out, and Ryan Gustaitis comes home and Waubonsie Valley leads 1-0.

On the mound for the Warriors, Riley Roberts makes quick work of the bottom of the first with a strikeout and gets active on defense fielding the third out.

Warriors add on more in the second inning thanks to Hung and Wong

Ryan Morton’s single to leftfield gets the rally going in the top of the second inning. Morton would then steal second placing him in scoring position. Gustaitis, the next batter, squeezes a ground ball that gets through the infield and brings Morton home.

Joshua Hung keeps the inning going making loud contact as his hit misses the glove of the Metea Valley first baseman as he reaches bringing in another run.

Batting fifth in the lineup Hiroshy Wong hits a fly ball into right field but is lost in the sun allowing for another two runs to score. A four-run inning extends the Waubonsie Valley lead to 5-0 through two innings.

Metea Valley baseball trims the lead in the fourth

Kyle Bucher hustles to first beating the throw as the Mustangs have a runner on with no outs to start the inning.

Metea Valley making noise on the base paths, adding another with Liam Wagner’s infield hit. It’s now first and second no-outs for the Mustangs.

Rightfielder Owen Myket brings Bucher home on his RBI single as Metea Valley gets on the board. Moments later Matthew Reilly’s sacrifice fly would bring in another run with the Mustangs trimming the lead 5-2 in the top of the fourth.

Riley Roberts gets help from his defense in the top half of the fifth inning, his shortstop and centerfielder help him put up a scoreless frame to quiet the Mustang offense.

Metea pitcher Armaan Shah has ice in his veins with bases loaded

Armaan Shah replaces Tyler Gluting with bases loaded and isn’t fazed by the pressure. He strikes out Owen Robert for out number two.

Then, he gets an incredible play from Myket in right field making the diving catch to end the inning. It leaves the bases stranded, but The Warriors added one run making it 6-2.

Owen Myket helps the Mustangs to a big sixth inning

Myket delivers once again this time at the plate. Another single drives in a runner from second and the Mustangs trail 6-3.

The bats keep showing up for Metea Valley in the sixth. Reilly’s second hit of the day goes past the diving Morton and puts Myket at third with his double.

A passed ball just pitches later brings Myket from third making it a 6-4 Warriors lead.

First baseman Connor Lavery’s hit is bobbled by the Waubonsie shortstop as he brings in another run. The three-run top of the sixth inning makes 6-5, Warriors.

Jeremy Wrona laces a double with two strikes and two outs in the seventh

Now in the top of the seventh, and with two outs, two strikes, and a runner on second, Jeremy Wrona laces a double to the wall putting runners on second and third. But a pass once again allows Metea Valley to erase a four-run deficit tying the game at six heading into extra innings.

Waubonsie Valley baseball wins in walk-off fashion

After a scoreless top of the eighth, Carroll drives the ball down the third base foul line staying fair. He reaches second with no outs in the bottom of the eighth.

In the next at-bat, a ball in the dirt allows Carroll to try and steal third, and in the attempt to throw him out, the ball sails over Wagner’s head. Carroll races home and crosses the plate as Waubonsie Valley takes game one of the series in walk-off fashion.

