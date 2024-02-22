Waubonsie Valley boys basketball easily handles Plainfield Central in the Regional Semifinals

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball takes on Plainfield Central in the Regional Semifinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s time for an IHSA Boys Basketball Regional Semifinal at Metea Valley High School, with three-seed Waubonsie Valley taking 14-seed Plainfield Central. The Warriors are coming off a DVC title and enter with a 25-2 record, while the Wildcats enter at 9-22.

Waubonsie Valley opens the IHSA Regional Semifinal on fire

Waubonsie Valley gets off to a good start with some hot-potato passing, finished by a Tre Blissett layup.

Moses Wilson with the ball and passes to Ryan Morton who makes the 3-point basket. Waubonsie gets off to a 7-0 start.

Plainfield Central’s Quinn Kruger misses a deep three but doesn’t give up. He gets the board and floats one in for two.

The Warriors keep on responding to the call as Moses Wilson jumps out of nowhere and slams one home to hype up his team.

Blissett is at it again as he goes in for the three-point basket.

Warriors continue with the perimeter shooting, and it’s Morton again knocking one down. It’s 19-4 Waubonsie with under two minutes left in the first.

Plainfield Central looks to provide a spark and Avery Rogoz does with a nice alley-oop slam.

Tyreek Coleman and Moses Wilson combine for another oop

Going into the 2nd quarter, Kruger attempts a pass, but it gets picked off by Cade Valek. He has a lane to the hoop and slams it home to make it 25-12 Warriors.

Later on, it’s the connection of Tyreek Coleman and Wilson once again on the alley-oop. This one has been all Waubonsie so far, as they lead 33-14 into halftime.

It’s been a three-point and slam-dunk barrage here for the Warriors, this time it’s Blissett who slams it home.

Plainfield Central wants in on the action as Leonard Donkor goes in for two points.

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball moves onto the Regional Finals

Going into the fourth. Waubonsie Valley’s Elijah Whitaker makes the corner three. They lead by 20 points

With seconds left in the game, Erikus Rimkus runs in the layup and seals the deal for the Warriors. Waubonsie Valley boys basketball defeat Plainfield Central in the Regional Semifinals, 59-30. They will now face off against Plainfield North for the Regional Finals on Friday.