Waubonsie Valley boys basketball gets off to fast start and doesn’t look back in victory over Metea Valley

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball controls the game from start to finish in its home victory over Metea Valley.

We got a DVC clash at Waubonsie Valley High School as the Warriors host the Metea Valley Mustangs in the latest Eola rivalry showdown. The Mustangs defeated the Warriors last month in overtime and are on a four-game winning streak while the Warriors have won two in a row.

Warriors with a decisive first quarter

The Warriors have possession first as Jackson Langendorf finds Tyreek Coleman who buries the triple. They strike first with a 3-0 lead.

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball is off to a nice start. Langendorf takes on Nick Schroeder and fights to the rim for the layup, which extends the lead to six.

The Warriors look to continue their momentum. Shoi Rathi spins on Jackson Corbett and gets the tough layup to go plus the foul. Rathi is fired up as his team goes on an 11-0 run and leads 15-4 after one.

Tyreek Coleman attacking the rim

Quentin Schaffer dishes it to an open Schroeder who pulls up and buries the three. The Mustangs trail by 13.

Late in the second quarter, the Warriors are trying to inbound the ball. Coleman finds Eric Chtilianov who turns and gives it back to Coleman. He drives to the basket then goes up and under for the layup and the foul. They close out the quarter with a 26-11 lead at halftime.

Waubonsie takes commanding lead

Under five minutes to go in the third quarter and Langendorf inbounds it to Coleman. He passes the ball to Tre Blissett who looks for Chtilianov and he knocks down the trey to put them up by 21.

Jahki Gray trying to make something happen for the Mustangs. He finds Will Ashford open and he steps in to hit the jumper. Metea still trails 36-17.

Gray misses the three-point attempt and Blissett gets the rebound. He gives it up to Coleman as he weaves through the Mustang defense, puts some nice English on this shot, and converts on the reverse layup. The Warriors close out the third quarter with a commanding 40-17 lead.

Langendorf and Chtilianov connect on the give-and-go

Metea trying to cut into the deficit. Gray dishes to James Parker. He finds Schroeder wide open and he hits the trifecta. They’re still down 19.

In the end, it’s all Warriors. Langendorf goes down the court and has to fight off the double team to pass to Chtilianov. He drives and dishes it back to Langendorf who puts in the bucket. Waubonsie puts on a strong performace at home, avenging its loss to Metea and cruising to a 64-41 victory for its third win in a row.

