Waubonsie Valley boys basketball gets past Neuqua Valley remaining undefeated

We are at Waubonsie Valley for a highly anticipated boys basketball matchup between the Warriors and Neuqua Valley. Both teams currently sit at 3-0 in the DVC looking to separate themselves from the rest of the teams.

Both teams go back and forth in the first quarter

We get things started with Moses Wilson picking the ball up in the corner as he opens the scoring with a three-pointer.

The Warriors get the ball right back and this time it’s Ryan Morton’s turn to knock down a triple. Waubonsie takes an early 6-0 lead.

Neuqua’s turn on the attack. Colin Gerrity plays a give-and-go with Luke Pallaschke as Gerrity scores on the layup. Wildcats trail 10-6.

Not long later Ryan Morton gets the ball in the top corner as he hits his second triple of the quarter.

Back and forth we go to finish the quarter. Colin Gerrity swings a pass down low to Nathan Fiore who knocks down the three-pointer. Neuqua trails 13-10 after one-quarter of play.

Neuqua’s offense wakes up in the second quarter

The Wildcats start the second quarter on top. Colin Gerrity works his way past a defender before finding John Bieber who scores on the close-range shot.

Neuqua continues to dominate in the second. Nathan Fiore gets position in the bottom corner as he shoots for three. The Wildcats score 11 unanswered now leading 21-13.

The Warriors finally get something going through Ryan Morton who pump-fakes his defender before taking on another triple.

Waubonsie’s turn to string some points together. Tyreek Coleman picks up the ball as he picks up a three-pointer for himself. Warriors still trail 25-21.

Finishing the quarter on top would be Neuqua. Krish Patel gets the ball in the paint as he scores on the layup. Neuqua leads 32-23 at halftime.

The Warriors retake the lead after the third quarter

To start the quarter, the ball starts in the hands of Tyreek Coleman as he works through two defenders putting two points on the board.

A couple of possessions later, Coleman is looking for the alley-oop with Moses Wilson but he just misses, but picking up the rebound is Coleman. Waubonsie now trails by just three.

Just under a minute to go in the quarter Luke Pallaschke gets the ball for the Wildcats as he finds the net for the triple.

Time winding out in the quarter as Tyreek Coleman steps back knocking down the triple just before the buzzer. The Warriors take a 42-40 lead going into the final frame.

Waubonsie takes control in the fourth quarter keeping their undefeated season alive

Neuqua starts the quarter with the ball. Joe Balgro gets the ball in the corner shooting for three. Wildcats retake the lead early in the fourth.

Waubonsie’s offenses continue to shine in the late stages of the game. Tyreek Coleman makes his way through three defenders as the ball just bobbles in.

Finishing off the game for the Warriors is Coleman as he finds Treshawn Blissett in the paint as he caps off the game for Waubonsie.

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball takes down Neuqua Valley 56-50 moving to 14-0 on the season.

