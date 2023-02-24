Waubonsie Valley boys basketball outlasts upset-minded Oswego in regional semifinal

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball pulls away in the fourth to get past the Oswego Panthers in regional semifinal. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball is one of the regional sites as the Warriors welcome the Oswego Panthers for a semifinal matchup. Waubonsie defeated Oswego back in early December and hopes to advance to face Bolingbrook in the regional final.

Panthers and Warriors go back and forth to start

Right off the opening tip, the Panthers get the offense going as Josh Nelson swishes home this three pointer for the early 3-0 lead.

The Warriors are looking to end a three game losing streak to keep their season alive. Sophomore Tyreek Coleman gets the early three as well to tie the game up.

A couple possessions later, Shoi Rathi gets the pass on the wing and drives to the hoop for the layup. Warriors take their first lead 7-5.

Back and forth we go as Jayden Riley drives in for the tough layup that drops in for two. Oswego trails 9-8.

Waubonsie Valley builds a lead

Waubonsie Valley up by five early in the second quarter. Jackson Langendorf drives, and tries to get the putback on his own miss. Tre Blissett eventually gathers the board and puts it in as the Warriors go on top 15-8.

Warriors now up by four, Shoi Rathi again gets aggressive with the drive and nice step through the paint for two more. They take a 20-15 halftime lead.

Oswego takes control in the third quarter

Early in the second half, Oswego with a full court press as DeSean Patton gets the steal and the basket to make it a one possession game.

The Panthers swing the ball around the perimeter leading to a Jeremiah Akin three from the corner. Panthers tie the game at 22.

Later in the quarter, Eric Chtilianov takes the ball for Waubonsie and goes coast to coast, finishing with a jump stop and a layup to put the Warriors in front once again.

But Oswego has the answer. Armani Hunter finds Josh Nelson who buries his third triple of the game. Panthers go on top 32-29.

All tied at 32 with just seconds left on the third quarter clock when Hunter hits the contested jumper to put Oswego in front 34-32 heading to the 4th.

The Warriors dominate the final eight minutes

To start the fourth quarter, Tre Blissett with a two man game with Shoi Rathi as Blissett puts one home to tie the game at 34.

Next possession, Waubonsie breaks the press as Tyreek Coleman slips through the defense to put his team in front by two.

Later in the quarter, Coleman running the break before feeding Blissett, who scores on the spinning layup. The bucket and the foul extends the lead to 42-35.

Time beginning to wind down, Coleman drives to the paint and hits Eric Chtilianov for the alley oop slam. That’s the exclamation point on this one as Waubonsie wins 54-40 over Oswego. They advance to the regional final to face number two seed Bolingbrook on Friday.

