Waubonsie Valley boys basketball pulls away in a close contest against Metea Valley

Undefeated Waubonsie Valley boys basketball travels to the 16-7 Metea Valley Mustangs in an Eola Road Rivalry matchup. The Mustangs look to try to avenge their loss back in December at Waubonsie. The Warriors look to keep their perfect season going and climb the ranks going into the final stretch of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley’s Will Ashford highlights the first quarter with a slam

Waubonsie starts hot with a deep three from Matt Sesson to make it 3-1.

Metea looks to get some life, and Will Ashford cuts inside before posterizing the defender. A beautiful pass and then finish from the Mustangs.

But going the other way, the Warriors grab the momentum right back with a breakaway slam by Tre Blissett. Metea still leads by one.

An intense Eola Road Rivalry matchup see’s multiple lead changes

Now into the second quarter, Tre Watkins hits an open three and extends the Mustangs lead to 20-13.

On the other end, Waubonsie’s Moses Wilson hits a wide-open three of his own to end the scoreless run they had starting the second.

After trailing for much of the first half, Tyreek Coleman has a wide-open deep three and he nails it. The Warriors are now on top, 23-22.

Into the third quarter, the Mustangs quickly tie it up at 25, as Danehl hits a corner three.

Tyreek Coleman and Waubonsie Valley basketball take control over Metea Valley

Coleman took over for the Warriors in the second half, starting with this nice crossover into a floater to give Waubonsie a 29-25 lead.

Later in the quarter, Jake Nosek takes one step in front of the logo to hit a deep three. Metea retakes the lead at 35-34.

At the start of the fourth, Mustang Will Ashford slams home back-to-back dunks to get the lead to 41-38

After a fight down low, Coleman comes up with it and hits a spinning layup to bring the Warriors within one.

As the game ticks down, Wilson rips the ball out, and Blissett hits a spinning layup to take the lead 44-43.

After a couple of free throws, Waubonsie Valley boys basketball keeps their Undefeated season going 2-0 against Metea Valley with a 48-45 arena-shaking victory.