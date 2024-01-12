Waubonsie Valley boys basketball remains undefeated after a 40-39 win over Naperville North

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball enters enemy territory with an undefeated record at 14-0 and a 4-0 slate in the DVC, now they take on Naperville North, who is coming off wins over Metea Valley and Morgan Park. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors get the party started with Moses Wilson, who hooks one in to give Waubonsie a 5-3 lead.

Wilson turns up his game on defense as he pokes the ball away, and Tre Blissett feeds him the ball and goes off the glass for two more.

Huskies display the three ball with Max Steele trying out the corner pocket version to even the score at 10 after one quarter of play.

Warriors go on a run to start the second

The green and gold stay on pace in the second quarter with Tre Blissett, who fights for his miss and puts it back in to cap off a 7-0 run.

For the Huskies, good things will happen when Luke Williams is on the court. There he is under the hoop, and he gets a board, and put back for himself.

Staying with the Huskies but we flip over to Bryce Welch, who drives and lays it in to tie the game back up this time at 20-20.

Warriors retake the lead 22-20, so North hopes to tie it up, but Matt Sessom gets a piece of the ball, and Waubonsie holds that two point lead the break.

In the third quarter, Welch plus Williams equals a three-point basket for the Huskies, and they trail 26-23.

Tyreek Coleman tries out a three and misses, but Sessom can also help out the Waubonsie offense with a nice putback.

Tyreek Coleman catches fire from beyond the arc

Coleman wants to redeem himself so Tyler Threat finds him and he fakes a defender, shoots for three, and splash. It’s 32-26 green and gold as we head to the fourth quarter.

The Huskies keep up the fight and Welch is feeling good from three. That shot makes it a 34-31 deficit and it adds on to his 12-point night.

The Warriors respond to every swing and here’s Coleman hitting three more of his eleven points in the game.

Tyler Threat finds Wilson all alone, and look out below, it’s a dunk for the junior. The Warriors hold their largest lead of the game at 39-32.

Huskies get hot from three late

It’s never over against the blue and orange, as Grant Montanari is in the right spot to lay one in to get the dogs back within three.

After Waubonsie goes one of two at the free throw line, Steele gets his name called for another three and book it. The Huskies only trail 40-39 with thirteen seconds left in the game.

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball moves to 15-0

Coleman is hoping to ice it at the line, but he can’t get the free throw to fall, so the Huskies have a shot to win with Williams, but he gets caught in traffic, and his shot goes off the front of the rim, and that’s the ballgame. Waubonsie Valley improves to 15-0 after a close 40-39 win over Naperville North.

