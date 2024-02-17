Waubonsie Valley boys basketball secures DVC Championship

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball looks to secure its first DVC Championship as they host Naperville North. The Huskies enter off a win against Prairie Ridge and look to avenge a 40-39 loss to Waubonsie earlier in the year. The Warriors push to get 25 wins on the season and secure their first conference championship in 21 years. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Tre Blissett helps the Warriors lead by three

Warriors are down 2-0, but not for long as Tre Blissett dishes it to Wes Peavler, and he knocks down the three.

Next Warrior possession, Peavler lobs the ball to Blissett who hits the tough layup.

North gets to work, with Bryce Welch feeding it to Cole Arl, who buries the contested three from downtown. The Huskies trail 8-5 after one.

Huskies keep the game close into halftime

The Huskies open the second by getting the ball inside to Grant Montanari, and his layup is good. North still trails by one.

Arl has possession for the Huskies. He drives insides and dishes it out to Montanari who’s wide open. He splashes the triple and we’re tied up at 13 with just under two minutes in the quarter.

The Warriors try slowing down the offense a bit here, but the pass gets intercepted by Kallstrand. He goes all the way down for two, and North still trails 16-15 going into the half.

Montari and Naperville North won’t go away from the conference’s top team

WV looks to get their offense back on track early in the third quarter. Peavler feeds it to Tyler Threat, and he hits the three to give them a four-point lead.

Kallstrand finds Montanari in the corner. He attacks the basket, drives, and reserves one in. North keeps this one close and still trails 24-21.

Arl dishes it to Kallstrand as he goes for the three. He misses, but Montanari is there for the putback, and its good. He hits the layup just as time expires, Waubonsie is still ahead, 29-25 as we go to the fourth.

Waubonsie Basketball hangs on to win the DVC Championship

The Warriors start pushing to put this game away. Blissett drives towards the paint, hits this tough layup, and gets the foul. WV leads 31-26.

Waubonsie looking to close it out. Peavler finds Matt Sessom open as he goes for the layup. He misses, but Blissett will tap it in for two for Waubonsie. Warriors extend their lead 34-28.

Threat dishes it to Blissett, and he’s been on fire in the fourth, hitting another tough layup, and the foul. Blisset scores 15 points and helps the Warriors to a 43-38 victory. Waubonsie Valley basketball wins its first DVC Championship and completes the regular season with 25 wins, including nine in the conference.