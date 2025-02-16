Waubonsie Valley boys basketball squeezes past Warren at the Indian Creek Shootout

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball is on the road at the Indian Creek Shootout in Shabbona, IL and take on the Warren Township Blue Devils. Waubonsie enters on a four-game winning streak and a 26-1 overall record. Warren sits at 19-9. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie boys basketball leads Warren 24-10 after electric first quarter

As we tip off here in Shabbona, Warrior Tyreek Coleman receives possession and works the ball with Josh Tinney. Coleman attacks the rack, and scores within the opening seconds of the game.

On the defensive end, Coleman intercepts the ball from the Blue Devils, commands the break, and finds Moses Wilson on the Alley-Oop.

The Blue Devils look to put an end to the scoring and get it from a nice layup attacking the paint from Javerion Banks.

Jaxon Davis runs the fast break for Warren, but he is denied by Kris Mporokoso! Coleman takes the ball coast to coast, euro-stepping around the defense and scoring plus the foul. Warriors lead 13-4.

Off the inbound, Warren is looking for some points and gets them from Jack Wolf, who lays it in for two points.

Coleman gets the pass from Mporokoso, and the Illinois State commit put the ball on a platter to Wilson for another alley-oop!

The Warrior offense catches the Blue Devil defense sleeping as Wilson breaks free and he hammers one home from the post! The electrifying first quarter puts Waubonsie up 24-10.

Warren brings it within single digits at the halftime break

As the second quarter gets underway, Blue Devil Zach Ausburn opens things up with a challenging score in the paint.

The Blue Devils look to continue to feed Ausburn, who gets to his spot and finishes strong, earning the first 4 points to open the second .

The Warriors end the scoring run with this Mporokoso three-pointer, Warriors lead 27 to 16 about three minutes into the second.

The Blue Devils continue to slowly crawl their way back, as Davis connects with Braylon Walker, who knocks down the three-pointer

Great defense by the Blue Devils forces a Warriors turnover. Banks scores the acrobatic layup, earning him a trip to the free-throw line. Banks finishes as Warren’s leading scorer with 10 points and Waubonsie would lead 36 to 27 at the half.

Warren boys basketball ties it up at 51

The Blue Devils come out the half with some energy. Banks showcases his defense as he intercepts the Warriors and scores on the fast break.

The Warriors fall asleep on defense, and it’s Blue Devil, Andrew Watson who finishes the lob attempt pass, giving the Blue Devils four quick points.

Banks continues to provide for Warren, as he breaks free from the double. Then, he knocks down a long three to make it a five-point game! It’s 41-36 Waubonsie midway through the third.

The Warriors have had enough, as it is Mporokoso who gives the defender a nice move, creating some space for the step-back jumper.

It’s Coleman again, who sizes up the Warren defender and attacks the paint for the two points. Warriors go up 45-36.

The Blue Devils show their ball movement as they swing it until Owen Squire knocks down the corner three.

Squire keeps the hot hand going as he hits another corner three and makes it a 47-42 game still in favor of Waubonsie.

As the quarter winds down, Walker knocks down a buzzer-beater three-pointer to close out a strong third quarter for Warren. Waubonsie leads 49-48.

As the fourth is underway, Banks is left wide open in the corner, and he ties this game up at 51! It’s the first tie since it was 0-0.

Mporokoso hits a clutch three to help lift Waubonsie basketball past Warren and improve to 27-1

More than halfway through the fourth quarter, Wilson looks for the three-pointer; however, Coleman comes in for the put-back layup to make it 55-53 with two minutes to go. Coleman finishes with 22

It’s Coleman attacking the paint before he kicks out to Mporokoso, who knocks down the three-pointer! It’s a low-scoring fourth, and the quick 5-0 run puts the Warriors up 58-53.

With under a minute left, the Blue Devils need to knock something down. Banks kicks it out to Squire, and he hits nylon for three. Waubonsie is still up by two.

After a Warrior turnover, Warren has a chance to tie or win the game on the final possession! There’s miscommunication on the inbound, and Wilson slams it home. Warren nearly completes the comeback, but Waubonsie hangs on for the win and improves its record to 27-1.