Waubonsie Valley boys golf defeats Metea Valley on senior night

It's senior at White Eagle Golf Club as Waubonsie Valley boys golf honors their seniors in the last dual meet of the season against Metea Valley.

A strong approach from Metea Valley

Starting the action on hole 15. Behind the tree is Kyle Bucher whose shot onto the green is a good one. He two putts for par and a final score of 41.

Strong putting helps Waubonsie Valley golfers on hole 18

Moving over to the 18th green. Eshaan Punwani is in a good position as he nails the par putt. Punwani finishes his round with a 46.

Still on the 18th green with Chris Wagner who’s attempting a birdie putt from distance but it stops just short of the cup. He recovers picking up the par and final score of 39.

Waubonsie finishes strong on the last holes

Charlie Flaherty is on the 10th fairway now. His shot onto the green is an impressive one landing just feet from the flag. He putts for an afternoon of 44.

Picking up the action at hole 13 with Rahil Shah attempting a long birdie putt. His shot stops just shy of the cup but he taps in for a score of 43.

Finishing on 13 is Salil Khanduja whose shot on the green rolls just left of the flag. An impressive shot from the senior sets him up for an easy putt.

Khanduja finishes with the best score of 36 leading Waubonsie Valley to a 23-stroke win against Metea Valley.

