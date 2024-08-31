Waubonsie Valley boys golf knocks off Naperville North and DeKalb

In this tri-meet DVC conference matchup, we are at White Eagle Golf Club as the Waubonsie Valley boys golf hosts Naperville North and Dekalb. The Huskies look for another strong showing after finishing second at last week’s Vern McGonagle Championship. Dekalb looks to improve in search of a conference win, while the Warriors look to stay unbeaten in conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Aanish Kamdar and Waubonsie Valley start with some pars

Jonah Keck is up for Dekalb and taps this par in to get the Barbs off to a good start.

Aanish Kamdar chips this well onto the green, having the ball roll out to the cup. He finishes with a par on hole one.

For the Huskies, Lincoln Schultz is putting for par and he gets it to connect.

Waubonsie and Naperville North keep the momentum going

We move on to hole four, and Avi Khanduja hits it from the fairway and into the green, setting himself up in good position for a par.

Zach Zafer is up for North and sinks this par. He would finish the day with the second-best score for the Huskies, scoring a 40.

Waubonsie Valley boys golf pulls ahead of Naperville North and DeKalb

Khanduja puts some firepower with this swing as it crosses the pond and hits the green on hole 7. The Warrior stays composed on the birdie putt and gets it to drop.

Jonah Keck hits this shot from the bunker, and it’s better than most but the ball rattles right off the pin!

Schultz goes for birdie for Naperville North and it has some power. He hits the putt and finishes the day with a 45.

Kam-dar put on a solid performance today with a birdie on hole 7. He finishes second for Waubonsie with a score of 39.

On the final hole of the day, Khanduja pars it and finishes the day with the third-highest score for WV with a 40. Waubonsie Valley finishes first with 155, North in second with 162, and Dekalb finishes in third with a 170.