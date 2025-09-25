Waubonsie Valley boys golf takes the DVC triangular over North and DeKalb by two strokes

We have a DVC boys golf triangular at Kishwaukee Country Club in DeKalb as Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley meet up to face the Barbs. All three teams are looking for strong performances with the DVC tournament on Thursday. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors get cooking on the 4th green

This shotgun start brings us to the 4th hole green, where Aanish Kamdar fires his tee shot over to a good spot to putt. Kamdar takes the par two strokes later.

Teammate Avi Khanduja chips out onto the dance floor, putting him in position to par, which he sinks on the next stroke and shoots a 37 on the afternoon.

Staying with Waubonsie as this par three appears to be a favorite because Adam Torreon delivers a good tee shot that falls close to the pin.

Jack Batista for DeKalb leads the charge as he chips right onto the shoots the lowest score for the Barbs with a 41.

Over to hole 6 with Naperville North’s Henry Haumesser, who makes the best of the par five, getting in a good spot to knock home the par on his next stroke.

The Warriors continue their good day on the first green thanks to a good lag putt from Arnav Nada.

Back to Torreon, who maintains a round of 36, and this par will help the cause.

The Huskies are right on the heels of the Warriors

The Huskies pick up the pace with Zach Zafar, who lines up for a very long par but puts enough beef on the tap for the ball to roll in. Zafar shoots a 36, the second-lowest score for the dogs behind Lincoln Schultz who shoots a 35.

Here’s Trevor Schmidt in a putting attempt for eagle after a Happy Gilmore shot. The putt comes up short, but Schmidt puts it into the bottom of the cup for birdie

Aanish Kamdar pars in the win for Waubonsie

Aanish Kamdar steps up when needed, and secures a clutch par late in the round and fist bumps for good reason as the Warriors take the triangular ahead of the Huskies and Barbs after a team round of 144. Naperville North finishes two strokes back with a 146. Kamdar leads all golfers with a one under round of 34. Garrett Keating with a key performance in the final group with a 37 for Waubonsie as well.

