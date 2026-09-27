Waubonsie Valley boys golf tops Neuqua in DVC finale

The final DVC boys golf regular season matchup features the Waubonsie Valley Warriors hitting the road to take on the Neuqua Valley Wildcats at Tamarack Golf Club. One final tuneup before heading to Blackberry Oaks to decide the conference crown. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Golfers show off their short games

Wildcat Connor Rodebaugh has all eyes on him at the tee box with a flock of geese looking on. He flushes his iron shot onto the heart of the green. Geese aren’t the only type of feathered friends on the third hole; the senior glides his putt home for birdie.

Planted at the edge of the green is Waubonsie’s Max Schnake. His ball takes a beeline for the cup, but has too much juice ricocheting off the flagstick. Schnake takes the consolation with a par and shoots a nine-hole score of 46.

Staying at three, Warrior Neil Patel’s par save is poetry, as it dies at the bottom of the hole. The junior is feeling good with a fist pump and a grin to show for it. 41 is where Patel finishes.

Wrapping up the hole, Brody Nelson of Neuqua siphons his shot in for par. He produces a 45.

Nanda chips in for birdie

Most golfers would prefer a putt for birdie. Waubonsie sophomore Arnav Nanda is not like most golfers. On five, Nanda scoops his chip onto the green and lets the ball do the rest, trickling into the cup. His second birdie on the afternoon helps secure the match’s lowest score at an even 35.

Neuqua junior Kyle Cushing is also fluent with his wedges around the pin. His soft touch leaves the ball within a few feet of its final destination. Cushing runs it in for par. He ends with a 42.

Still at the fifth, Aanish Kamdar of Waubonsie Valley has a long way to go for birdie. He pushes his roll next door to the flag. That makes five consecutive pars, helping lead to a total effort of 38.

To the seventh putting green, where Alexander Chen steadies his aim at a chance for birdie. Chen answers the opportunity as his stroke rings in! A 41 on the day for the Wildcat sophomore.

Lengthy birdie putts turn out to be the formula on seven for Neuqua. Senior Braden Chung gets in on the act, dropping a stroke in style as well. He closes with a 42.

Quin Haynes of the Warriors also looks to attend the birdie bash. His knock fades away just before the entry point. Haynes takes the par and a 39 on his scorecard.

Under a tree on the final hole, Rodebaugh’s pitch shot moonwalks back towards the pin! Going up and down for an even four, Rodebaugh pencils in a team-best 38.

Waubonsie junior Finus Douglas is less than half a cup away from draining a birdie. He settles for the par, capping off a 41.

Another confident chip on the final frame. In the green-side rough, Trevor Park from Neuqua scoots this one just past the target. A routine tap for par seals the day for the senior with a 42.

Waubonsie Valley wraps up the DVC regular season with a win

Avi Khanduja’s run at birdie leaks outside, resulting in a gimme par. The Waubonsie senior’s last high school regular season match comes to an end on a high note with a one-over round of 36.

Riding into the DVC Conference tournament with momentum, the Waubonsie Valley Warriors fight off the Neuqua Valley Wildcats by a score of 148-160.

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