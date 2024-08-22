Waubonsie Valley boys golf wins second straight boys golf Vern McGonagle

Let’s tee off at Naperville Country Club for the 22nd boys’ golf Vern McGonagle championship. Waubonsie Valley, the defending champs, hopes for a repeat as the Warriors golf against the rest of our area schools for nine holes on a sunny afternoon. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Our lone state qualifier from a season ago is Benet Academy senior Charlie Davenport. He is back for another rodeo and evens his score with a par on hole 10, golfing a 40 on the day.

Ryan Kong from Naperville Central chips this shot, and it takes a nice roll close to the pin. Kong goes on for a round of 43.

Brady Chung for Neuqua attempts a lag putt that rolls at a good speed that lines him up in a good position to make par on hole 11.

Still on the hole 11 and Waubonsie’s Aanish Kamdar has a long par to shoot, but he accepts the challenge with a strong tap that puts it in cup. Kamdar helps the Warriors with the third-best individual score with a 42.

On hole 12, Metea gets some help from Armaan Shah, who gets his putt into the cup, after recovering from a tough lie a few shots earlier. Shah is the top Mustang golfer on the day.

Avi Khanduja is back on the links for his sophomore season at Waubonsie Valley and doing his thing, which is sinking a par on hole number 12.

On the next hole, Khanduja displays a strong chip that lands perfectly on the green. Khanduja golfs a 39 and has support from his brother and 2024 Waubonsie graduate Salil.

Chung continues his strong day with a chip that bounces on the green. Chung takes the top individual spot on the day with a 38.

Bill Tierney for Benet is off course but puts some firepower on this swing that lands near the green on Hole 16. Tierney goes on for a round of 42.

Naperville North’s top golfer on the day is Trevor Schmidt, who pars and walks away with a very solid 39.

Ben Wyllie for Naperville Central ends his day on a high note by paring hole 18 and golfing a 41. Waubonsie Valley wins the McGonagle for a second straight season with Naperville North four strokes behind in second place and Benet Academy in third.

