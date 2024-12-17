Waubonsie Valley boys swimming glides past Metea Valley in DVC opener

It’s the first DVC boys swimming conference matchup of the season between Waubonsie Valley against Metea Valley. Waubonsie Valley is looking to build momentum after the Hinsdale Central/St. Charles East Tri Meet while this is the first meet of the season for the Mustangs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors show their swimming depth

Starting off with the first event, the 200 yard medley relay. The match starts off tightly contested as everyone is keeping pace with one another. Both Warrior teams are fighting for first place as teammates Dawid Kowalewicz and Arseni Branavitski are neck and neck as Kowalewicz reaches the wall first. Aidan Miller, Brayden Kelderhouse, Manny Perea and Kowalewicz finish in 1:47:56 which is three seconds faster than the second place Warrior team of Felipe Maya, Ishan Soni, Ryan Oyedijo and Branavitski. The Metea Valley foursome of Alex Liu, Alex Bounds, Colin Louden and Jonas Reddington finishes third.

The next event is the 200 yard freestyle. Jonas Reddington, Colin Louden, Cameron Dusek and Billy MacLeod compete for the Mustangs. Competing for the Warriors are Arpan Dhar, Sri Amaravadi and Manny Perea. Waubonsie’s Dhar soars for an early lead but teammate Amaravadi is keeping it close as the two teammates look to continue to build momentum for the Warriors. Dhar wins the close match between teammates. Dhar takes first place finishing in 1:53.82 while Amaravadi is the runner up by less than half a second. Reddington is the top Mustang finisher in fourth place.

Moving ahead to the 50 yard freestyle. Everyone is just about even during the early stretch of the race until Warrior Dawid Kowalewicz takes a slight lead as everyone races to the finish. Kowalewicz takes first place for the Warriors with at time of 23.48. Andrew Oyedijo takes second with 23.90 seconds while Alex Liu takes third for the Mustangs at 24.10 seconds.

On to the seventh event of the night, the 500 yard freestyle. Leonardo Gomez is in lane three for the Mustangs while Jonas Reddington is in lane five. Zidan Lam is in lane four for the Warriors and Brayden Kelderhouse is in lane six. Towards the end of the event, Lam is able to get a big lead and does not look back, finishing in 5:08 which is 10 seconds faster than Kelderhouse in second place. Reddington finishes in third. Kelderhouse wins the 100 breaststroke later in the night.

Waubonsie Valley racks up more relay wins

To the next event of the night, the 200 yard free relay. Waubonsie’s Arpan Dhar takes the early lead with Oyedijo and Kowalewicz following in the Warriors’ top relay group. Down the stretch, teammates Areseni Branavitski and Zidan Lam are fighting for the first place finish. Branavitski gets the best of Lam, finishing first with a time of 1:35.22. Both Warrior relay teams finish over five seconds faster than the third place Mustang team with a time of 1:42.20.

Taking you to the 100 yard backstroke where Waubonsie’s Aidan Miller reaches the far end of the pool first with Alex Liu right behind Miller for the Mustangs. Going down to the wire, Miller is able to capitalize off his early lead with the first place finish with a time of 59.54, hitting the wall just before Liu. Metea’s Alex Bounds ends the race in third place.

The final race of the night is the 400 yard free relay. Zidan Lam gets off to the strong start for the Warriors helping his relay team to an early lead. During the final leg, Dhar takes advantage of the big lead as he finishes the relay strong. The first place team for the Warriors’ group of Lam, Branavitski, Amaravadi and Dhar finish with a time of 3:28.33. The Warriors second relay of Kowalewicz, Oyedijo, Miller and Kelderhouse finish second. The Metea Valley group of Colin Louden, Sean Siwicki, Jonas Reddington and Alex Liu take third.

Waubonsie Valley boys swimming gets the big DVC conference victory against Metea Valley, 126-42.