Waubonsie Valley boys swimming opens the season with a victory over Metea

Last season, Waubonsie Valley boys swimming and diving claimed victory over Metea Valley, but both teams have strong lineups of returning swimmers and new faces. It’s a battle of the Valleys that’s anyone’s match, in the Warriors’ home waters. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie gets off to a quick start

Starting off with the 200-yard freestyle. After everyone’s strong start, Waubonsie’s Sri Amaravadi is out in front with teammate Manny Perea and Metea’s Nicolas Delgado not far behind. Warrior teammates Amaravadi and Perea separate as they race for the first-place finish. Waubonsie’s Manny Perea gets the victory over teammate Sri Amaravadi by less than a second, with a time of 1:51.12 over Amaravadi’s 1:51.23, while Metea’s best swimmer is Nicolas Delgado, with a time of 2:03.

In the 100-yard fly, Amaravadi and his teammate Ryan Oyedijo have the slight advantage over Mustangs Sean Siwicki and Om Dey. The two Warriors go on to extend their lead as they race for the wall down the stretch. Oyedijo reaches the wall first with a time of 56.38, as Amaravadi finishes in second in 57.49 seconds. Metea’s Siwicki secures third place with Dey in fourth.

Colin Louden gets the Mustangs a win

Moving into the 100-yard freestyle, Mustang Colin Louden is out in front with Warrior Dawid Kowalewicz applying the pressure. As the race goes on, Louden maintains his lead and gets the first-place finish for the black and gold with a time of 51.13 seconds. Waubonsie’s Kowalewicz gets the second-place finish with a time of 53.51 seconds.

The Warriors pull away down the stretch

Nearing the end of the 200-yard free relay. Metea’s Charlie Wisker and Waubonsie’s Ryan Oyedijo are out in front. Later on, both Cole Sewasciuk and Dylan Gargas are neck and neck as anchor legs Zidan Lam and Colin Louden dive in. It’s down to the wire! Lam secures the victory in a photo finish for Waubonsie. Finley, Sewasciuk, Perea, and Lam finish in 1:36.36 seconds. Metea’s Siwicki, Wisker, Gargas, and Louden lock in a time of 1:36.46 seconds.

The final event of the night is the 400-yard freestyle relay. Warrior Lam continues his amazing night with another strong start to help the green and gold hold an early lead. Lam’s lead helps Manny Perea extend stay ahead and never look back as Kowalewicz secures the first-place finish for Waubonsie. Lam, Perea, Aidan Miller, and Kowalewicz finish with an overall time of 3:28, ten seconds faster than the top team for Metea.

Waubonsie Valley boys swimming repeats its victory from last season over Metea, with a final score of 113-60.