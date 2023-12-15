Waubonsie Valley boys swimming secures a big win over Metea Valley

The Waubonsie Valley boys swimming hosts Metea Valley in a DVC matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley boys swimming opens with multiple wins

We start things off with the 200-yard medley relay. The opening race of the day comes down to two Waubonsie teams, as the group of Luke Martens, Tyler Bardak, Zidan Lam, and Alex Schwartz pull off the victory winning with a time of 1:45.04.

The first individual race of the day is the 200-yard freestyle. The Warriors would also lay their claim to dominance in the individual duals, as Shaun Bahl gets the Warriors off to a hot start. He wins the race with a 1:52.01 time.

Moving over to the next matchup, the 200-yard IM. Luke Martens would compete in his first individual race, and would make the most of it as he outswims teammate Arpan Dhar to win the race with a 2:05.30 time. Metea’s Alex Bounds gets third.

The shortest race of the day would be the 50-yard freestyle race. It would once again be Warriors in this one, as lane 5 is again the winning lane with Keian Lam victorious with a 22.60 time.

Alex Liu gets the race win for Metea Valley

Following the break, Metea would get things going in the 100-yard freestyle event. The closest finish of the day would be between Alex Liu and Alex Schwartz, but Liu is the better Alex in this race as he gets the Mustangs on board, edging Schwartz by .17 seconds.

The Warriors would rebound in the longest event of the day, the 500-yard freestyle race. Tyler Bardak would make quick work of the competition as he flew back and forth winning the race with a quick time of 4:51.05.

Warriors seal the deal

Waubonsie would ice it in the 400-yard freestyle event. The Warriors team of Lam, Bahl, Martens, and Sam Lohman would mince the field with an overall time of 3:19.28. Waubonsie Valley boys swimming defeats Metea Valley by a final score of 141.5-38.5 victory.