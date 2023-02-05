Waubonsie Valley boys swimming takes home the DVC title at Naperville North

Waubonsie Valley boys swimming comes out on top in the DVC championship that took place at Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re at Naperville North High School for the Boys DVC Swimming Championship. Naperville North is the host but Naperville Central, Waubonsie Valley boys swimming, and Metea Valley look to make a statement.

Alex Parkinson takes first in the 200-yard freestyle

We hit the blocks and start with the boys 200-yard freestyle. Neuqua Valley’s Alex Parkinson, Waubonsie Valley’s Sam Lohman, and Naperville Central’s Quinten Sanders battle this one out. However, Parkinson makes a strong push in lane four and is just ahead of WV’s Lohman and Luke Martens to get the win with a time of 1:47.28.

Jaeddan Gamilla breaking records

Now on to the 200-yard individual medley where Metea Valley’s Jaeddan Gamilla is off to a strong start in lane four. Waubonsie Valley’s Keian Lam is next to him in lane five and Naperville Central’s Alex Lakin in lane three. Gamilla finishes the race in first place ahead of Lam and Lakin while breaking a DVC record with a time of 1:53.51.

Keian Lam edges out Bardak and Gramer

Next we have the 100-yard butterfly. DeKalb/Sycamore’s Jacob Gramer is competing along with Waubonsie Valley’s Tyler Bardak in lane six and his teammate Lam in lane three. This race was very close until the end and Lam edges out Bardak and Gramer to seal the win for the Warriors with a time of 52.32.

Jonathan Wang finishes strong in the backstroke

Now we jump to the 100-yard backstroke where the home team Naperville North puts on a strong performance in this one. Waubonsie Valley duo Bardak in lane five and Shaun Bahl in lane three take on Huskie Jonathan Wang in lane four. Wang is able to finish strong down the stretch and seals a win for the Huskies with a time of 50.96.

Gamilla continues historic day

The second to last race is the 100-yard breaststroke. Metea’s Jaeddan Gamilla is the leader up front as the Mustang looks to break another DVC record. Gamilla is dominating this race as Naperville Central’s Alex Lakin and Waubonsie Valley’s Nathan Huynh fall further behind. Gamilla pulls away to break another conference record with a time of 57.10. Lakin finishes one second behind in second place.

Warriors seal DVC title in the freestyle

To the final race of the day with the 400-yard freestyle and we have an intense battle between rivals Neuqua and Waubonsie. The Wildcats began this race in the lead, but the Warriors have caught up to get in front. Their relay team consists of Tyler Bardak, Luke Martens, Shaun Bahl, and Sam Lohman. They don’t relinquish their lead as they beat out the Wildcats by three seconds with a time of 3:15.33 to win the DVC conference title. Naperville North finishes in second place while Naperville Central takes third. Neuqua Valley gets fourth place with Metea Valley in fifth.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!