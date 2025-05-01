Waubonsie Valley boys tennis stays perfect in the DVC after a win over Naperville North

The tennis balls are out for this exciting matchup as DVC leading and undefeated Waubonsie Valley, welcomes Naperville North. The Huskies look to keep up with the Warriors in the conference, sitting at 2-1 after a loss to Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hector Diaz helps the Warriors in one singles

The one singles showdown features Naperville North’s Ritvik Korrapati and Warrior Hector Diaz. Diaz wastes no time navigating around the court and puts the ball out of the opponent’s reach for the point. Diaz stays aggressive and takes care of Korrapati in straight sets by scores of 6-0 and 6-1.

In the two single Waubonsie sends Smayan Tayal against Husky Yanson Lew. Early on, it’s Lew with the early momentum, and Tayal is unable to respond with the return.

Tayal resets and retakes control of the match, making it difficult for Lew. Tayal and Lew get a rally going, but Lew hits it too hard and goes out of bounds. Tayal wins in straight sets, and the Warriors sweep three all singles matches.

The Warriors keep their groove going in four doubles as Kailish Seshan and Prathyuman Guniya get a point over Ronak Chugh and Anderson Karkkainen. Just like the other Warriors Seshan and Guniya also sweep their way to a victory and they celebrate the win in style.

Naperville North gets a pair of wins in doubles

Waubonsie Valley hopes to keep the momentum going in two doubles as Krish Dave and Kavin Sivapunniyam strike first on Noah Eun and Aayush Puntambekar. The Husky pair turns it around as the quick send-back point bounces off the opposing rackets.

Eun and Puntambekar keep it together in a marathon of three sets and take the cake in two doubles. Both Waubonsie and North split the doubles pairs with the Huskies taking the two and three doubles.

Waubonsie Valley boys tennis gets a win to stay perfect in the DVC

The one doubles match features Ishaan Suresh Kumar and Revanth Kothapalli from Waubonsei Valley battling Aarush Bhardwaj and Aaron Yang from North. Suresh helps out the cause putting his send back out of reach for the point. Suresh and Kothapalli take the showdown via sweep and Waubonsie Valley picks up another conference win 5-2 over Naperville North.

