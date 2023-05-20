Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball spoils Naperville North’s Senior Night

Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball defeats Naperville North in three sets to spoil the Huskies’ Senior Night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s senior night at Naperville North as the Huskies welcome Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball to their home court in their final regular season matchup of the year. These two teams split their previous games in the season.

Naperville North gets off to a good start in set one

Early on in the first set, Rishi Menon is serving, the Huskies work the ball around to Ben Carlson and he taps it just out of the reach of a pair of Warriors. It’s 9-5 Naperville North.

Now, North is serving. The Warriors move the ball around towards Colin Bishop and he spikes it with force off of Carlson.

Amr Alomari serving for Waubonsie Valley. The Huskies dig it out and set up Noah Hrubesky who smashes it on the other side of the court. With that kill, Naperville North takes the set 25-17.

Colin Bishop leads Waubonsie Valley to win in second set

Moving on to the second set, the Huskies control the Warriors’ attack. Ermuun Batchuluun sets it to Hrubesky again and he gets another kill. That one ties things up at 12-12 and Waubonsie Valley takes a timeout.

Later in the set, Rishi Menon is up to serve. The Huskies misplay it and it’s an ace for Menon. Warriors up 19-15.

Moments later, the Warriors are on the attack. Bishop goes for the kill but Batchuluun and Matthew Vercellotti are able to keep the ball alive and get the ball over. Waubonsie is unable to return it and the Huskies are hyped up. It’s knotted up at 19 in the second.

After a couple Waubonsie points, Naperville North is serving again. The Warriors corral it and set up Bishop for the kill and he delivers. Waubonsie Valley takes the second set, forcing a third one.

Warriors squeak out the victory

Now in the third set, the Huskies get the dig and Connor Yom sends a rainbow shot across the court that lines just inside the boundaries. Naperville North is up 6-5 early in the set.

Later on, the Warriors are back on the offensive. Bishop sets it to Mike Zhou and he sends a missile into the floor for the kill. Waubonsie Valley is up 12-10 in the final set.

Yom is serving for the Huskies. It’s controlled by the Warriors and AJ Ruffin finishes the job. Waubonsie takes a commanding 20-14 lead.

The Warriors are just one point away from victory now. This time, they set up Sujhan Gopinath for the kill and that seals the deal for Waubonsie. They take the final set 25-20, spoiling the Huskies’ senior night.

