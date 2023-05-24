Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball upsets Hinsdale South in come from behind fashion

Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball comes back to knock off Hinsdale South in three sets to advance to the regional semifinal. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball, the number 20 seed in the St. Francis regional, but winners of two straight, face the 13 seed from Hinsdale South.

The Hornets squeak by in the opening set

In the opening set, despite being back and forth, Waubonsie Valley makes some key mistakes as Hinsdale South builds the lead.

Waubonsie looking for better fortune later in the set. Tyler Vasquez with some big serves in this matchup. However, the Hornets are ready as Justyn Giadla taps the ball over for the point. Hinsdale South takes set one 26-24.

The Warriors battle back in an extended second set

Late in set two, the Hornets are looking to pull away. A.J. Ruffin goes for the kill. The Hornets with a great dig before Giadla goes for another kill. The ball seems to sail long as the Warriors celebrate the point. But the officials discuss and overturn the call. Hinsdale South takes the point and leads by two.

Waubonsie Valley digs deep, not wanting the season to end like this as Vasquez digs out a pair of kill attempts. Rishi Menon then sets up senior Colin Bishop for the kill and now it’s the Warriors who lead late in the set.

Eventually the Warriors are able to stave off elimination and win the second set to force the tiebreaker as Menon sets up Bishop for another kill. Waubonsie takes it 27-25.

In the final set, Waubonsie Valley begins to pull away. Colin Bishop serving for match point. The ball clips the net and the Hornets are unable to set up a strong return. Amir Alomari and Sujhan Gopinath are ready for the block, but Hinsdale South hits the ball four times anyway and that is how this one ends. The Warriors with an impressive comeback to take the third set 25-21 to advance to the regional semifinals to face Hinsdale Central.

