Waubonsie Valley boys volleyball wins in two sets over Naperville Central

We are at Waubonsie Valley for some boys volleyball. The Warriors welcome in the RedHawks of Naperville Central for a second meeting this season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Warriors win the first set 25-18

We jump into the first set with the Warriors leading 16-12 as Mike Zhou picks up a kill to extend that lead.

Naperville Central responds with a point of their own as Hudson Warnes finds the outside for a strong finish.

Set point now for Waubonsie. Amaury Ruffins serve makes it over as Zachary Hurds attempt hits the net. The Warriors take the first set 25-18.

Waubonsie Valley wins in two sets over the RedHawks

The green and gold start the second set strong. Mike Zhou’s kill deflects out of bounds giving WV the point.

Warriors up by four midway through the second set as Colin Biship sets up Amaury Ruffin for the kill.

Naperville Central looking to stay in the set as Noah Yi picks up an ace.

The RedHawks continue the strong serving game this time with Wyatt Yager who gets an ace of his own.

The set continues to be close with the Warriors leading 23-19 with Amaury Ruffin extending that lead putting WV on match point.

Rishi Menon serving for Waubonsie. His serve is dealt with by Hudson Warnes but Joshua Nadolski’s hit goes out of bounds.

Waubonsie Valley wins set two by a score of 25-19. The Warriors take down Naperville Central for a second time this season to move to 2-3 in the DVC.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!