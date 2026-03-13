Waubonsie Valley boys water polo cruises to a 14-1 win over Sandburg

Let’s jump into the pool as we continue the opening week of the high school water polo season, with Waubonsie Valley getting set for its home opener. The Warriors welcome the Sandburg Eagles, who are competing in their first game of the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors get on the board with Yassin El Touny targeting the right side of the net for the opening goal.

The Warriors pump up the score from the start

2-0 Waubonsie until Dawid Kowalewicz makes it 3-0 with a nice turnaround shot.

Waubonsie continues its first-quarter scoring mission with an open Ben Meier pulling the skipper. It’s a 5-0 lead for the Warriors after one.

The Eagles get on the board with Luke Hosty patiently waiting for an open window and sends it through.

Meier follows up with another goal for the Warriors, who take a 7-1 lead at the half.

The defense gets some love thanks to Warrior goalie Lucas Adeli standing his ground for the save to maintain the sizable lead.

Back to the scoring side of things, with Dan McMahon sending a missile into the back of the net with Waubonsie pulling away.

Waubonsie Valley boys water polo moves to 2-0

It’s all Warriors from start to finish as Arseni Branacitski fires in another tally. Waubonsie takes the win over Sandburg by the score of 14-1.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!