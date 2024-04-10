Waubonsie Valley boys water polo earns win number eighteen by defeating rival Neuqua Valley

Waubonsie Valley boys water polo jumps back into the pool to resume conference play to face Neuqua Valley. The Warriors come in holding a 17-2 record, but have lost two straight to Stevenson and Naperville North. Now, they take on the Wildcats, who just picked up its first conference win over Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley gets hot early

Cam Censullo gets the ball rolling by finding his best friend Charlie Drohan who fights off a defender, jukes out the goalie and scores the games opening goal.

On the next possession, Censullo finds Youseff El Touny and he scores another goal and Waubonsie Valley is up 2-0.

Neuqua trails but gets help

Neuqua trails 3-0 but gets life support from Milan O’Connor who puts firepower on his shot for the goal

Then Geno Valente skips one in and we have ourselves a one-goal game after the first quarter.

Cam Censullo is going for a goal but his shot goes off the rim but there’s Charlie Drohan on the ricochet and he scores. A great heads-up play by Drohan has the Warriors up 4-2.

Then Ben Meier is open and he dips the hot sauce on the ball by throwing it into the near corner. The Warriors go into the break up 6-3.

Warriors stay the same in the second half

New half, same Warriors. El Touney the birthday boy dribbles and thinks about passing but he chooses to find the back of the net as his primary target.

Aidan Meagher, step right up because you also get a goal. The Warriors open the third quarter floodgates, holding a 9-3 lead.

The Wildcats won’t quit, though, as Valente lobs one high enough that it lands into the left corner for their first goal of the half.

Then Alex Melone gets Neuqua a little closer after he skips one into the same spot. The Wildcats have shown resiliency all season and now trail 10-6.

PJ Bartzen and Charlies secure a Waubonsie Boys Water Polo win

They hope to add more, but PJ Bartzen has had enough and defends the goal.

Near the end, Drohan puts the icing on the cake with his sixth goal of the game, and that helps Waubonsie Valley boys water polo to a 12-7 win over Neuqua Valley. A matchup to decide the DVC championship awaits against Naperville North next week!

