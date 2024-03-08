Waubonsie Valley boys water polo overcomes slow start to sink Sandburg in the home opener

The boys water polo season is back stronger than ever for the 2024 season as Waubonsie Valley jumps in for another exciting campaign and are off to a good start fresh off a 20-6 over Lockport earlier this week. Now they take on Sandburg who hopes to build on after a 16 win season in 2023. This highlight is sponsored by BMO

Eagles fly high early

The Eagles have the ball in a 1-1 tie and then John Howaniec lobs it high enough to lands in right in the corner to give Sandburg a 2-1 lead in the first period.

Youseff El Touny ties it back up with a goal a minute later and then the Metea Valley transfer puts the Warriors back in front with an aggressive goal. You can tell he’s excited to be back in the pool.

Howaniec takes note of El Touny’s goals before catching everyone off guard and lasers it into the net to even the score at 3.

The Eagles look for the lead, but Ben Meier makes a stop on defense. The Warriors reset with Meier throwing to an open El Touny who dribbles and targets the left side of the net it’s a 4-3 edge for the Warriors.

Can Sandburg tie the game back up? Warrior goalie PJ Bartzen says not this time and Waubonsie Valley keeps their lead.

5-3 Warriors in front but that goes back down to one because Henry Slack scores another goal for the visitors as the scoring piles up.

Cam Censullo starts a spark for Waubonsie Valley boys water polo

Cam Censullo has returned for his senior season and he the ball from long range, and it goes in. He is ready for his last rodeo.

More Warriors get involved, and senior Aidan Meagher is eying a target and finds the top shelf. The Green and Gold take a 9-4 lead at the half.

The Eagles start the second half strong with a couple of quick goals, and Howaniec swims backward and then pulls the skip shot, and they’re back to within three.

Warriors sink the Eagles in the second half

The Warriors activate their second half dominance mode. El Touny finds Ben Meier, and he fires that ball in to put his team up 11-6 late in the third.

In the fourth quarter freshman Dawid Kowalewick gets involved by targeting the Warrior logo for a goal. After the slow start, the Warriors pull away from Sandburg 15-8 and start the season 2-0.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!