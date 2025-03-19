Waubonsie Valley boys water polo starts the conference slate with a win over Metea Valley

Boys water polo hits the conference portion of the schedule as Waubonsie Valley welcomes Metea Valley to its home pool. The Warriors are off to a 5-1 start and are eager to begin the conference slate with a win. The Mustangs are competing in their 7th straight road game due to rough conditions with their home pool. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warriors get their scoring going early in the first

The Warriors move the ball around with a couple of dry passes until Daniel Niv targets the back of the net for the opening goal.

A Youssef El Touny penalty throw makes it 2-0, and then he lasers this shot in for another Waubonsie goal.

The Mustangs work the ball around facing the early deficit. Colin Louden goes bar down to get his team on the board.

In the second quarter, Ben Meier fakes out the goalie and hits the top shelf to open a 5-1 lead for the Warriors.

Louden is doing what he can to keep Metea in it, so he pulls the backhand that works in his favor for the goal.

Waubonsie turns it up on defense with new goalie Lukas Adeli stopping the opposing attack.

Ben Meier pumps up the goals for Waubonsie

Waubonsie Valley rewards the defensive effort with Ben Meier juking out his one-on-one defender before he lobs it over the goalie and in for a 6-2 lead.

Dawid Kowalewicz jumps in on the action. His pass gets batted but get it back and throws a dart to the top right corner. The Warriors take an 8-3 at the half.

Mustangs gets life in the third

The Mustangs get positive vibes in the third, with Sam Sinzheimer scoring on a penalty shot to keep the game within reach.

The Warriors continue to push the lead higher as Meier finds Niv, and he drops in another goal.

Waubonise Boys water polo cruises to a conference win

Metea Valley gets another goal in the fourth quarter from Jake MacLeod, but this one was all Warriors from the start. Waubonsie Valley boys water polo takes the 11-6 victory over Metea Valley.

