Waubonsie Valley boys water polo takes down Naperville Central 12-9 in a historic victory

We have hit the DVC portion of the boys water polo, and we have a good one ahead as Waubonsie Valley takes on Naperville Central. Both teams come in undefeated in the early portion of the season, but the Warriors are looking for revenge after getting knocked out by the Redhawks in last spring's sectional semifinal.

Warriors make their mark out of the gate

The Warriors start their attack right away, with Youssef El Touny swimming slowly before firing that ball dead center for the first goal of the game to set the tone.

2-0 Waubonsie Valley and here is Charlie Drohan back for his senior year. Once he gets the lob he sneaks it through traffic for another goal.

The Redhawks need some goals in the second quarter, so Jack Gervase skips it into the net to make it a 4-2 deficit.

The high-scoring first half continues, and so does Charlie Drohan’s attack on the net. That goal has Waubonsie Valley up 6-3.

Redhawks play catch up with quick scoring flourish

Naperville Central keeps up the pace with a quick goal from Henry LaPerna, which brings the game back to within two goals.

Before the half, Ronan Barrett gets the Hawks a little closer by going off the water and in. Although Waubonsie remains in front 6-5 as both teams take a break.

In the second half, the Warriors stay on pace, and Aiden Meagher sneaks this ball past Ross DeZur for a 7-5 edge.

Charlie Drohan is back and continues his assault on the net

In the fourth quarter, Drohan is in traffic, but that’s no problem as long as he’s putting that polo ball into the back of the net. Whatever you can do, I can do better, says Drohan and the Warriors go up 9-6.

The second half is a slower start for Central, but LaPerna speeds it up with a goal in the right corner, and it’s just a two-point game once again.

On the next Redhawk possession, AJ Landorf looks for somebody, but he instead finds himself an unassisted goal. The Redhawks are not going down without a fight, trailing 9-8.

In the fourth quarter the Warriors hold a 10-9 advantage, and Central is looking for a tie, but goalie PJ Bartzen has had enough and makes the stop to keep the lead.

So the Warriors need to chew the clock, but they also want to score to create some cushion, and that comes from who else but Drohan?

Waubonsie Valley boys water polo makes history

Late in the game, Charlie Drohan puts the icing on the cake with his eighth goal of the game, and Waubonsie Valley boys water polo takes down Naperville Central for the first time ever after a 12-9 win.

