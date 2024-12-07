Waubonsie Valley boys wrestling holds off Metea Valley in DVC opener

Welcome back to high school wrestling with some early DVC conference action as the Metea Valley Mustangs host crosstown rival Waubonsie Valley Warriors. Both teams are still early in the year as they look to boost their confidence and morale. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Sophia Contreras impresses in the girls match

The first match of the night goes to the ladies as the 135lb weight class action between Sophia Contreas from Waubonsie and Metea Valley’s Hala Elhelou. Contreras, who won an exhibition earlier in the night, is able to hold down her opponent early as she tries to get the pin against Elhelou. The Mustang keeps one shoulder up and stays alive while Contreras pads her lead.

The second period passes, and Contreas shows more domination as she defeats Elhelou as she turns her over, eventually earning the pin in the final period.

Waubonsie Valley powers its way to several pins

The first boys varsity match of the night is at the 113lb weight class. Mason Goldman from Waubonsie Valley takes control from the start against Alan Macias to earn the pin for the green and gold. The team score is even at 6-6 after the Mustangs earn a forfeit victory at 120.

Next we move onto the 138-pound weight class as we have another impressive match from Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors Nathan Duffield is able to get a huge takedown on his opponent Viswidge Puhnyuhpoo, flipping his opponent down to the mat.

In the second period of the match, Duffield continues to overpower the Mustangs as he would eventually win his match by mercy rule 16-1, putting the Warriors in front in the team scoring.

Waubonise Valley would look to continue its reign of dominance as the next weight class comes to the mat at 157 pounds. Desmond Striblee from Waubonsie gets an early escape point before Metea’s Lucas Lee earns points with a reversal in an even matchup following the first period.

As the match goes along Lee attempts to escape against Desmond Striblee’s arm lock, Striblee holds on and gets the shoulders down for the hard-fought pin. Another six points for the Warriors.

Metea Valley turns the tables midway through the match

The Mustangs would fight back as Metea Valley’s 165-pound wrestler Lucas Marcoo brings the BOOM against the Zander Allen from Waubonsie.

In the next period, Marcoo gets his opponent off his feet again, delivering another takedown to continue his display of strength.

They always say the “Third time’s the charm” as Macroo delivers the final takedown to win the match for the Mustangs via technical fall by a 23-6 score.

The Mustangs would go on a little winning streak as the 175lb weight class shows its true power and strength.

Metea Valley’s Jaskson Wasson picks up some early points against Lucas Pretkelis, holding on to his opponent’s ankle before getting the takedown.

Late in the third period, Wasson with a six-point lead meaning Pretkelis needs a pin in the closing seconds to earn the win. Wasson holds his ground as time runs out as three points go to the black and gold.

The Mustangs would continue their win streak as Bodon Postorbniuk secures an early pin against Trevor Martin in the first period at 190 pounds.

Andony Castalon secures victory for Waubonsie Valley with a final pin

In our last match of the night, we have the 215-pound match with Andony Calstalon squaring up for Waubonsie Valley against Tharun Anand. Anand goes for the reversal but the Warrior gains the edge and puts him on his back, putting the shoulders to the mat for the pin. That helps seal the deal for Waubonsie Valley, who earns the road victory over Metea Valley wrestling after an entertaining early season DVC dual.