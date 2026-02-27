Waubonsie Valley claims third straight girls basketball sectional title 45-37 over Benet

A regional final, plus a sectional semi, and three sectional finals equals a sixth straight girls basketball postseason showdown between Waubonsie Valley and Benet Academy. The Warriors come in winning the last two sectional titles, so the Wings are hoping the third time will be the charm with a trip to the super sectionals on the line at East Aurora. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s the Warriors off to a strong start with Danyella Mporokoso continuing her strong senior season with a three-pointer to add on to her school-record point total. Waubonsie is up 8-2.

Redwings and Warriors exchange threes

12-4 Warriors, but here comes the Redwings and Ava Thomas, who is open and hits a much-needed three to keep her team within striking distance.

The Warriors have possession in a 12-12 tie. Mporokoso nearly walks but bounces to Maya Pereda, and the junior connects on the triple.

Later on, the Benet defense doubles teams, Mporokoso, and she throws the ball into trouble. The Redwings get the ball back, and Emma Briggs capitalizes with a made three. 15 all after the first quarter in a game that is living up to the hype.

More threes on display as Arie Garcia takes one, and the bank is open for the Waubonsie senior.

Lucy Tierney hopes to hit one but misfires. Ava Mersinger corrals the board and lays it in. The Redwings trail 22-21 at the half.

Redwings adjust in the second half to take the lead

The Redwings stay aggressive come the third quarter because Briggs sends it with a spin and bounces it home. Benet takes its first lead of the game at 25-24.

As for Waubonsie, who are you gonna call? Danyella Mporokoso. The Illinois State commit nails a three from another area code, and the Warriors are back in front 27-25.

The Redwings end the third on an 8-3 run as Briggs hits the turnaround shot and it’s 33-30 lead for Benet heading into the final eight minutes.

From there, the Warriors pick up the intensity. Garcia tries out another three and drills it to tie the game at 33.

Waubonsie goes on a run to claim another girls basketball sectional

Waubonie holds a two-point lead when Syncere Williams drives all the way to the rim for the lay-in to make it 37-33. The Warriors start the fourth on a 12-0 run, which puts the game away. Waubonsie Valley takes home its third straight girls basketball sectional title with a 45-37 win. Another great season for Benet Academy ends in the sectional finals. Up next for the Warriors is Nazareth Academy in the super sectionals on Monday at Lyons Township.

