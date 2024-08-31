Waubonsie Valley defense shuts down Oswego East to open the IHSA football season

We’re back under the Friday night lights as we kick off the season with Waubonsie Valley football at Oswego East. After a 4-5 season last year, Waubonsie Valley comes into the season with new head coach Adam Pucylowski. In last season’s matchup, the Warriors came out on top 28-7. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley’s defense forces a turnover and Chrisjan Simmons makes a one-handed catch

We’ll pick up the action midway through the first quarter with the Wolves operating near midfield. quarterback Niko Villacci connects with Aiden Fell, but Josh Hung jars the ball loose and Aiden Manion is there to scoop it up. He’s able to advance the ball just over the 50-yard line, giving the Warriors possession with momentum on their side.

Moments later, Josh Siekierski gives the defense a play-action fake and hits Colin Ford in the seam and he drags a couple of defenders with him all the way to the two-yard line.

Now facing a third and goal, Chrisjan Simmons makes a one-hand catch on the pass from Siekierski and then slips by a trio of defenders to cross the goal line. Waubonsie is on top 7-0 with less than three minutes left in the first quarter.

The Warriors defense continues to make plays against Oswego East

Now with under two minutes in the half, the Warriors are looking for a score before halftime. Siekierski drops back, but Zach Morrisroe breaks through the protection and secures the sack. The Waubonsie drive stalls and they head to the break with a 7-0 lead.

Fast-forward to the end of the third quarter, Oswego East has possession in Waubonsie territory. Villacci is flushed out of the pocket towards the sideline and completes a pass to Tyler Stamatis. He coughs it up into the hands of teammate Lincoln Ijams and he advances for the first down. The Wolves are nearing the red zone as the fourth quarter begins.

Waubonsie Valley football ices the game against Oswego East with a Nate Cerilli interception

After switching ends of the field, Villacci drops back to pass and scrambles to his left but he’s met by the combination of Tyus Payne and Leo Hobson for the sack. Villacci is shaken up on the play and that will bring Connor Gregory into the game for a pivotal third and long.

Gregory drops back and tries to connect with his receiver on the out route but Nate Cerilli anticipates it and snags the interception. He races down the sideline with green grass ahead of him but he’s eventually taken to the ground inside the 10-yard line. Waubonsie is on the doorstep again with 11 minutes left to play.

Seconds later, Colin Ford is in the backfield, and he takes the snap, rushing to the left with some solid blocking ahead of him. He extends the ball over the goalline, extending the Warriors lead by two scores. Waubonsie hangs on to win 14-0, giving head coach Adam Pucylowski a win in his first game in charge.