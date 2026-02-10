Waubonsie Valley escapes Naperville North in late season DVC clash

The girls basketball regular season is winding down with the Naperville North Huskies hosting the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. The Huskies look to remain hot, coming in on a two-game winning streak and pick up win number 20 on the year. Waubonsie Valley is tied for first in the DVC standings with Naperville Central, so a win against the Huskies is crucial. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies look to start strong as Mia Podkasik opens this evening’s contest with a three-pointer for the opening points of the game

Podkasik sisters help North to an early lead

With the out-of-bounds play, Sydney Smith connects with Ava Podkasik for the layup as North takes a quick 5-0 lead. Waubonsie Valley gets its first basket of the game via a putback as Nicole Douglas scores after securing the offensive rebound.

With a low-scoring first quarter winding down, the Warriors look to take a lead as Elliana Morris knocks down the three-pointer to end the first with Waubonsie in front, 7-5.

The Huskies start the second quarter from behind the line as Ema Gilvydis hits a three. Then Ava Podkasik gets a three to go, and Naperville North is unafraid of the high-powered Warriors in the early going.

Offense is the key for the Huskies to outlast the Warriors as Sam Kelly attacks the baseline before she floats it in for the two points. North leads 15-10 midway through the second.

The Warriors find their shooting touch late in the half. That starts with Maya Pereda connecting on a three, followed by Morris, who knocks one down, but that gives Waubonsie a 17-16 halftime lead.

Ava Podkasik vs Danyella Mporokoso

North looks to get the offense clicking to start the third as Ava Podkasik locates Douglas in the paint for the opening points of the second half, putting the Huskies back in front. Waubonsie’s, Danyella Mporokoso says, not today as she picks up the Warrior miss before getting the put back score to keep the Warriors ahead.

The stars begin to take over for each team as Ava Podkasik and Mporokoso secure three-pointers for their teams; nobody wants to leave with a loss. 15 points for Mporokoso on the night.

Another big offensive rebound for Waubonsie off a missed free throw. Taylnn Heard is there for the put-back score as Waubonsie leads 32-28 after three.

Waubonsie opens up the fourth with a steal, and it’s Pereda taking all the way for the easy two points.

However, the Huskies don’t go down without a fight as Ava Podkasik knocks down another long-range trifecta to keep the Huskies within striking distance.

Waubonsie Valley girls basketball sneaks by Naperville North

But it would be Morris who calls the game, so here’s the three and kaboom to seal the deal. Waubonsie Valley narrowly defeats Naperville North 49-43. The final DVC games before the postseason begins will be held on Tuesday night, with the Warriors hosting Naperville Central with the conference crown on the line.

