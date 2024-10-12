Waubonsie Valley football fights off DeKalb and Improves to 4-3

Waubonsie Valley football hosts DeKalb, as the Warriors sit at 3-3 on the season, needing to win at least two of their last three games to become playoff-eligible. They host the DeKalb Barbs, who at 0-6 are playing simply for pride. But that doesn’t make them any less of a threat in this Week 7 matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley football gets the evening started with a Brock Culberson 34-yard touchdown

With great field position on the first drive, Josh Siekierski goes to work, finding Brock Culberson over the middle for a 34-yard touchdown strike. 7 to nothing Warriors.

The Barbs start on offense, Michael Hodge tries to set up a screen that Nate Cerilli is all over, nearly getting the interception and knocking the visitors back five yards.

On third down and long, Sierkierski fires it to Josh Tinney who has it knocked away, but he keeps fighting for the catch and gets Waubonsie on the doorstep.

On the ensuing fourth down, Chrisjan Simmons is stuffed by the DeKalb front, and the Barbs take over on downs. 7-0 Warriors at the end of the first quarter.

Chrisjan Simmons puts Waubonsie up 14-0 against DeKalb

It wouldn’t take long for Waubonsie to get back in the red zone in the second, and this time Simmons won’t be denied as he flies in untouched around the edge to get the Warriors up 14.

DeKalb operates in the red zone and Hodge connects with Davon Grant who splits two defenders to come up with the catch on the 1-yard line.

After a QB sneak finds nothing but dirt, Hodge hands it off to Travis Gooden who breaks the plane. The refs jog in and give the signal, and the Barbs are on the board.

On third and 11, Hodge tries to escape out to his right but Leo Hobson and Stefan Popov drag him down to force a punt. The duo wreaked havoc in the backfield multiple times in the game.

The Barbs have life thanks to Bill Miller breaking free

In the second half, Hodge connects with Billy Miller who beats his defender over the top of the defense to strike first. Yet the extra point was missed so Waubonsie still leads 14-13, but the Barbs are right there with them.

In the fourth quarter, Siekierski looks left but there’s nothing there as he is forced to scramble. He flings it to Owen Roberts, who drops down to his knees to extend the Waubonsie lead to 21-13.

Third and long for the Barbs now as Hodge just says screw it, Grant is down there somewhere. The senior and junior connect again for a big play to keep the drive alive.

Later on the drive, Hodge steps back but stumbles and falls down. Popov falls on Hodge to secure the loss of yards but that earns him a penalty flag in the eyes of the refs. So pack on 10 yards for the barbs.

On fourth down, Hodge goes up to Grant and the junior draws a pass interference penalty to keep the drive alive.

DeKalb scores another put Simmons crosses the plane again to help propel Waubonsie Valley past the Barbs

With a new set of downs, DeKalb only needs one play for a wide-open Miller to score his second touchdown of the game.

The barbs still need this two-point conversion to tie it, but the toss to Grant doesn’t work as Popov and crew deny the draw. Warriors retain a 21-19 lead.

With the Warriors back on the offensive, Simmons breaks a tackle and then bounces outside, with nobody in his way to prevent the score. Waubonsie Valley football takes a 28-19 lead over DeKalb and holds on to improve to 4-3 on the year.