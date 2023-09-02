Waubonsie Valley football moves to 2-0 after defeating Plainfield East

Waubonsie Valley football travels to Plainfield East for a week two matchup. The Warriors are coming into the game after beating Oswego East while the Bengals dropped their first match. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors kick things off with an early touchdown

We start the game with Plainfield East forced to punt but breaking through the defensive line is Julian Johnson making the block and the ball is recovered by Bryce Provis. Warriors take over on the 30.

Two plays later Luke Elsea hands off to Tyler Threat who finds the gap sprinting in a 25-yard touchdown. Waubonsie Valley goes up 7-0 early on.

Plainfield East ties the game up in the second quarter

Halfway through the second quarter now. Brandon Parades gives the ball to Noah McConico who breaks through the Warrior defense picking up 35-yards before being pushed out of bounds at the 20.

A couple of plays after that Brandon Parades keeps the ball himself avoiding two Warrior players, breaking a tackle, and then carrying the ball into the endzone. The Bengals tie up the game at seven going into halftime.

Waubonsie takes control in the third quarter

Into the third quarter now and the Bengals are forced to punt again. Chrisjan Simmons is back to receive the ball as he turns on the jets sprinting past everyone. He makes his way down the sideline but catching up to him is Michael Granberry who takes him down at the eight. An 85-yard return for Simmons puts the Warriors in scoring position.

Waubonsie looking to capitalize on the big play. Luke Elsea peals off to his right firing into the endzone connecting with Trent Selby for the touchdown. However, there’s a flag on the field for an illegal player downfield bringing the play back.

The Warriors eventually find the endzone as Elsea picks out Brady Teeple for the go-ahead touchdown. Waubonsie takes the lead 14-7 going into the final frame.

Waubonsie Valley moves to 2-0 on the season

Luke Elsea and Waubonsie starts the fourth with the ball in their own half. Elsea hands off to Tyler Threat who shows off his speed again picking up a 30-yard gain.

The green and gold face a fourth down. Luke Elsea keeps it himself picking up a massive first down for the Warriors.

Same drive for WV. Elsea hands off to Jakob McBride who gets some help from Cortnelious Humphries pushing him into the endzone.

Waubonsie Valley caps off another strong game taking down Plainfield East by a score of 20-7. The Warriors have already scored more points in two games than they did all of last season.

