Waubonsie Valley football moves to 4-2 after dominating DeKalb

Waubonsie Valley football travels to DeKalb High School for a matchup against the Barbs. Both teams are coming into the game with a 1-1 record in the DVC as both squads look to improve on that tally. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie scores three touchdowns in the first quarter

Starting the action not even a minute in with the Warriors on their own 40-yard line. Luke Elsea hands off to Tyler Threat who tries the middle of the field before cutting back to the left making his way down the sideline for the 60 yard touchdown run. WV takes an early 7-0 lead.

DeKalb’s turn with the ball. Cole Latimer has the ball stepping back firing downfield finding Davon Grant who steps out at the three. A huge play to get the Barbs into the Redzone.

Turning the big play into points Latimer hands off to Marivan Dudley who runs in the tying touchdown. We are tied at seven with 8:11 left in the first.

The Warriors come right back down the field as Luke Elsea hands off to Chrisjan Simmons who makes his way through the crowd for a 20-yard touchdown. The Warriors regain the lead 14-7.

DeKalb gives the ball back to Luke Elsea who finds Tyler Threat down the middle. Threat carries the ball to the 30 before being tackled.

Once again the Warriors capitalize in the Redzone as Elsea hands to Threat who dives into the endzone. WV extends the lead to 21-7.

Time winding down in the first quarter as Cole Latimer is looking down field but his pass is intercepted by Josh Tinney giving the ball back to the green and gold.

The Warriors extend their lead going into halftime

Carrying that play into the second quarter Luke Elsea finds Brady Teeple who walks in another Warrior touchdown. WV now leads 28-7.

Later on in the quarter, Luke Elsea has the ball on the Barbs 35 as he steps back throwing to the endzone once again finding the hands of Teeple. The Warriors are cruising now up 35-7.

Final minute of the half and DeKalb is looking for an offensive spark as Latimer finds Xavier Dandridge in the red zone.

Finishing off the drive is Talen Tate who leaps into the endzone. DeKalb trails 35-14 going into halftime.

Waubonsie finishes off DeKalb in the second half of the game

DeKalb with the ball now in the third quarter. Cole Latimer finds Xavier Dandridge wide open as the senior shows off his speed before being tackled at the 15.

Turning the big run into points is the Barbs as Talen Tate sprints in his second touchdown of the night. The Barbs still trail 35-21 heading into the fourth quarter.

Finishing the game in the fourth quarter with Luke Elsea picking out a leaping Brady Teeple who sprints into the endzone for his third touchdown of the night.

DeKalb would score a touchdown late in the fourth quarter but it wouldn’t matter as Waubonsie Valley football walks away victorious with a 42-27 win.

