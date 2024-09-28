Waubonsie Valley football pulls away in the fourth quarter to beat Stagg

Coach Adam Pucylowski Waubonsie Valley football enters the field at Stagg High School for a windy game against the Chargers. Both teams are looking to rebound after losses last week, when Stagg fell to Naperville Central and Waubonsie lost to Lockport. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Stagg gains momentum early off a Dewitt Washington Jr. interception and Olaf Kozub touchdown

About seven minutes in the first quarter Colin Ford looks for Josh Tinney, but the pass gets intercepted by Stagg’s Dewitt Washington Jr. He nearly runs in for the score but gets pushed out at the two-yard line.

First play on offense, Olaf Kozub charges his way into the endzone for a touchdown.

With about four minutes left in the first quarter, Ford takes it himself before Thomas Thornburg jars the ball loose, and James Klimek recovers it for the Chargers.

The Warriors get on the board after recovering a muffed punt

After Stagg cannot score off the turnover, Waubonsie has the ball in hand again. Ford keeps it himself on a crucial third and long, as the Warriors quarterback secures the first down.

The Warriors are forced to punt, but Cade Valek’s kick is muffed by the Chargers return man! It gets recovered by Waubonsie’s Gavin Ali Hanlon inside the 25-yard line.

The Warriors keep on fighting. Chrisjan Simmons takes the rock and weaves his way forward for a first down.

Ford fakes out the defense and the camera on the option with Simmons. The Warriors QB runs into the endzone to make it a 7-7 ball game going into halftime.

Waubonsie Valley football scores three fourth quarter touchdowns against Stagg

There was little action in the third, so we jump ahead into the fourth quarter. Ford gives one to Simmons, who runs down inside the five.

Ford then drops the snap, rolls out to his right, and finds Tinney open in the end zone! The Warriors now lead 14-7 about a minute into the fourth.

After the WV defense got the ball back, it’s time for Simmons to ice the game. A wall of blockers opens the passage, and Simmons has too much speed to be caught. The Warriors are leading 21-7.

Waubonsie’s defense once again makes a stop, and once again, Simmons breaks loose. The Warrior evades a handful of tackles, highlighted by a stiff arm, and doesn’t stop moving his legs! Tinney throws in a big block, as Simmons crosses the goal line for a second time!

Waubonsie Valley goes on the road and defeats Stagg 28-7, improving to 3-2 on the year.