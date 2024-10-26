Waubonsie Valley football rolls past Metea 70-28 to clinch playoff eligibility

Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley football meet up for the Eola Bowl and it’s the first one ever played with both teams in the Southwest Valley Conference. The stakes are still high for the Warriors, who need a win to get to 5-4 and become eligible for the IHSA Playoffs a week from today. The Mustangs will certainly look to play spoiler in their last home game. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie and Metea Valley football each score to open the game

On the first drive, the Warriors have no problem getting to the red zone. Chrisjan Simmons goes into motion and two Metea defenders collide, freeing up Simmons on the screen pass to get into the end zone. 7-0 Waubonsie.

On Metea’s first play from scrimmage, a play-action fake draws the entire Waubonsie defense in and Jake MacLeod goes over the top to a wide-open Dylan Liner who takes it 80 yards for a touchdown. The game is tied 7-7.

Waubonsie continues to trade scores as Josh Siekierski finds Josh Tinney for a quick touchdown pass. The Warriors are up 14-7 now.

Leading 21-7, the Warriors’ offense goes from good to great as Siekierski lines one up to Owen Roberts for the 4th touchdown of the first half. 28-7 Waubonsie.

The Warriors apply the pressure on both sides of the ball and jump out to a large lead

The Mustangs try to crawl their way back in, as McLeod passes to Liner, who is spun around as he fumbles. Seth Gilliland falls on it for the Warriors’ takeaway.

A few plays later, Simmons gets the call, and nobody will bring him down. Waubonsie strikes like lightning to take a 35-7 lead.

MacLeod looks to salvage something out of the half, but there’s pressure in his face and his pass ends up in the arms of lineman Leo Hobson for the interception and second takeaway from the half.

When everything is going right, why not go into the wildcat? Simmons takes the snap and the blockers execute to perfection. 42-7 still in the second quarter.

Down by 5 scores, Metea must go to the air to try and find something. But all that’s found is a Josh Hung interception. Hung returns it, picking up a few blockers and rumbling down within the Metea red zone. Playing with an injured leg, the senior piles it on for the Warriors.

Gavin Ali Hanlon scores two touchdowns and Waubonsie Valley beats Metea 70-28

Next play, the Warriors run an end around to Gavin Ali Hanlon. He gets to the outside and just look at these blocks. The Warriors run Metea straight down the field again for a 49-7 lead.

Metea would score on the next drive, but you probably know why we’re showing this kickoff return from Ali Hanlon. He initially muffs it, but picks it up around the 15-yard line and is off to the races. Two blocks are picked up before the 30-yard line, and Ali Hanlon finds the sideline, there’s nobody to beat for the junior after the 50, and he helps Waubonsie take a 56-14 lead into halftime. The Warriors go on to win 70-28 and end the year at 5-4. Metea ends their 2024 campaign at 1-8.